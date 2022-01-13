Palestine Between a Rising Tide and Apartheid

*****

Systems of colonialism and militarism are destroying both human rights and the environment. Palestinians live in a part of the world that is warming faster than the global average, under a system of Israeli settler colonialism, military occupation, and apartheid. Their experiences offer a clear example of how climate change multiplies existing injustices and inequalities.

Today, we introduce “Between a Rising Tide and Apartheid,” a new series of visuals that illustrates the intersection between the Palestinian rights movement and the environmental/climate justice movements. Learn from Palestinian experiences with climate vulnerability, green colonialism, environmental racism, and colonial extraction. Be sure to also register for our upcoming event to expand on the topics covered in these visuals.

JOIN US FOR AN ONLINE DISCUSSION BASED ON THESE VISUALS

Thursday, January 20, 2022

12:00–1:30 New York / 7:00-8:30 Jerusalem

Join the VP team in conversation with Zena Agha, Asmaa Abu Mezied, and Daleen Saah. Zena and Asmaa are researchers with expertise in climate change in Palestine, and Daleen partnered with VP in the conceptualization and design of these visuals.

*****