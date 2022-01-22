News on China | No. 83

by Dongsheng News / January 22nd, 2022

This week’s News on China in 2 minutes featuring great economic growth and continuing the anti-corruption fight.

Dongsheng (Eastern Voices) is an international collective of researchers interested in Chinese politics and society. The interest in China is growing everywhere. Yet most of the available news and analysis outside China is produced by corporate media from the Global North. Dongsheng provides access to Chinese perspectives. Read other articles by Dongsheng News, or visit Dongsheng News's website.

This article was posted on Saturday, January 22nd, 2022 at 9:07am and is filed under China, Video.