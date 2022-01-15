News on China | No. 82

by Dongsheng News / January 15th, 2022

In this episode: China encourages peace in Africa, does business around the world, regulates care of “left-behind” children, and works toward the common prosperity goal through the construction of affordable housing.

Dongsheng (Eastern Voices) is an international collective of researchers interested in Chinese politics and society. The interest in China is growing everywhere. Yet most of the available news and analysis outside China is produced by corporate media from the Global North. Dongsheng provides access to Chinese perspectives. Read other articles by Dongsheng News, or visit Dongsheng News's website.

This article was posted on Saturday, January 15th, 2022 at 6:46am and is filed under Africa, Anti-war, Children/Youth, China, Housing/Homelessness.