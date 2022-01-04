Defective Human Rights Activists and Basic Morality

In this video I speak about the illogicality of the modern day human rights activist, particularly those funded by the US government. In many of my videos I debunk much of the anti-China narrative being pushed globally, but in this video, I take a step back, use a different approach, and explore the idea of targeting China from the perspective of accepting these narratives at face value.

This video was inspired by DiEM25’s Christmas special with Noam Chomsky and Yanis Varoufakis. I’ll also address the fact that they seem to accept the narratives against China as truth. Their full video can be found here.

*****

