Covid Mandates: Canada Has Had Enough

The Freedom Convoy 2022

Yesterday I stood with friends and colleagues at one of the many highway overpasses in Toronto as we watched a truly historic moment unfold before our tear-filled eyes. Thousands of liberty-loving Canadians from all walks of life were gathered there—as they were throughout the country—in the freezing cold, holding aloft flags and signs to show support for hundreds of courageous transport truck drivers as they passed by us in the Freedom Convoy on the way to our nation’s capital.

An estimated 50,000 truckers from all across Canada are now heading to Ottawa in what must surely be the largest protest in Canadian history.

Perhaps it is also the longest convoy of trucks ever assembled in the world. Once the truckers have converged in the capital, the mission of these Freedom Convoy constituents is to peacefully yet firmly demand that the federal and provincial governments:

Terminate vaccine passports and all other obligatory vaccine contact tracing programs or inter-Canada passport systems. Terminate Covid vaccine mandates and respect the rights of those who wish for whatever reason to remain unvaccinated. Cease the divisive verbal attacks on Canadians who disagree with and resist these government mandates. Cease taking coercive measures that limit debate and that censor opinions diverging from the establishment’s party line on all pandemic topics.

The common sentiment expressed by supporters of the Freedom Convoy is that we are not objecting to vaccines—only to government and corporate vaccine mandates and other related restrictions. Ours is not an anti-vaxx protest, but, rather, an anti-mandate movement.

Millions of Canadians, both jabbed and unjabbed, stand behind the Freedom Convoy in spirit and in actions, including generous offers of financial help. Already, Can$6.5 million in funds have been raised for the truckers’ fuel, food, and other immediate needs.

What’s prompting the massive turnout of truckers and their flag-carrying fans?

Quite simply, we are sick of seeing our civil liberties being eroded by the nonsensical, dangerous demands of our dictatorial politicians and public health bureaucrats.

After watching our Charter of Rights and Freedoms—the highest law of the land—be completely eviscerated over the past two years, we are rising up as one body to declare, “Canada has had enough!”

As inspiring and intrepid as our country’s Freedom Convoy truckers may be, we must not lose sight of the tactics the state may use to destabilize and destroy this entire freedom movement. History has shown us that what may start out as well-intentioned anti-government protests—think of Arab Spring in 2010 and Occupy Wall Street in 2011—can be infiltrated and subverted by state security forces and ultimately derailed from their intended objective.

Governments usually deploy a three-step process to destabilise a freedom movement.

First, they use the media to smear the protestors in an effort to delegitimise their cause.

Second, they use their undercover security forces to masquerade as legitimate protestors so that they can insert themselves successfully into a movement at various levels.

Third, once these agents provocateurs have infiltrated an organization, they attempt to incite violence by any means necessary, knowing full well that their state sponsors will respond in kind, with devastating brutality.

In addition, the state actors also try to fragment a cohesive protest by creating splinter groups—a divide-and-conquer-and-rule strategy. Government officials may even surreptitiously give protest leaders generous payoffs to further derail an organization—indeed, an entire freedom-demanding movement—and prevent it from fulfilling its worthy goals.

For instance, during the Occupy Wall Street (OWS) protest in July 2011, the US government used the Federal Bureau of Investigation to infiltrate and monitor the organization from day one. In the end, the FBI, working in concert with the big banks, the Joint Terrorism Task Force, the Federal Reserve, the Naval Investigative Service, and the Domestic Security Alliance Council, orchestrated the crushing defeat of OWS.

Thus, the organizers of the Freedom Convoy must be extra-vigilant and avoid anyone who is even remotely suggesting they use violence to achieve their objective.

They must stay on constant alert for anyone who could be trying to derail their legitimate and focused demands. Nonviolent noncompliance must be the order of the day—and of all the days ahead of us.

In the end, tyranny can never extinguish the light of love or the torch of freedom. As long as we refuse to acquiesce peacefully, disobey unlawful orders peacefully, we the people will prevail!

First published at Global Research.