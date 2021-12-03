That Old Green Stamps Book’s Back in Style, Digital Form
by Paul Haeder / December 3rd, 2021
The amount of amnesia, and outright smoke and mirrors and juking the people, for and by and with the corporation at the helm, it is almost a death sentence trying to be a creative writer — a bloody novelist, no less — in this world of mass hysteria, a thinner door creaked open for legit novelists, and, well, all the world is a stage — podcasts, TikTok creations, blogs, e-zines, and on and on and on, as that Amazon Vanity Press is the new normal for those who want to get “published.”
This vaccine card, below, is not really a joke, hence, the Omega Variant, and the SARS-CoV2 Endemic, and the new and beautiful new gain of function viruses coming to a local county/country soon.
Yet, how many times does it take to repeat — Zinc, Vitamin C, E, and other highly needed anti-oxidants and other amazing natural products, synthesized, yes, like Thiamine, TTFD being the higher potency, and more, as in open windows, piped in breezes and a product called SaNoTize, the nitric oxide nasal spray, that should be in everyone’s lunchbox.
Yet, we have Fauci the Faustian Mafioso, and the concomitant of scientism lovers, all those germ theory scared cats, running the show. Any news about other disease pandemics, or global threats to humankind, well, nope, not on the playbill.
You think of forced chemical jabs, you think of forced travel restrictions, forced nasal tests, forced urine tests, blood tests, hair tests, corneal scans, fingerprints, and the like, until you go back and see how human beings have been passported into various forms of hell by the overlords of empire, resource theft, war, financial loansharking, and more.
Then, all that Big Brother/Big Nanny Gestapo in our lives, yet, yet . . . diets. All those full-spectrum empty calories, all those dyes, synthetic brews, added salts, sugars and fats, all those preservatives and enhancers and flavor poppers. That, of course, is LEGAL, accepted, taken for granted by the Capitalists, and Fauci’s job is all about Why there are so many chronic illnesses, so many gut and brain diseases, so many allergies, so many ticks, tremors, jerks, pacing, foggy brains, nervous blurts. He’s failed us, but he is a hero of the Capitalists. Nope.
So, where are the parallels to the Big Pharma Giveaway-Grand Vaccine Theft-Perennial Gouging-Endless Non-cures in other arenas of this sick society?
Well, it is the brain, but it all starts in the gut. You know that, the Madmen sell that, and the MDs and scientists have tested that. But simple rules and regulations — brakes on more disease pandemics — not possible in the disease management/disease profit industrial complex.
As a nutritional psychiatrist, faculty member at Harvard Medical School and author of “This Is Your Brain on Food,” I study how our gut bacteria can trigger metabolic processes and brain inflammation that impact memory. Existing studies point to the idea that we may be able to reduce the possibility of dementia by avoiding foods that can compromise our gut bacteria and weaken our memory and focus.
Well, this is on NBC, no less, in between the newsfeeds on NFL wins and losses, new Omni Variant, money thrown at this or that undeserving sociopath-coach-athlete-movie star, all the flooding and fires and bus-plane-train crashes. All those stories of passengers on planes going drunken berserk, and well, there are still dog trick stories in between 20 or 30 refugees drowning in the Channel and all the anti-China news (sic) shit.
Fried Foods, Added Sugars, High Glycemic Load Carbohydrates, Alcohol, Nitrates. She’s a Harvard (big effing deal) Med School nutritional psychiatrist. All those potatoes, those hot dogs, those beers, those frosted flakes, those fried clams and shrimps, darn, adding to depression, bipolar disorders, dementias, and constant brain fog and lethargy and then, well, obesity, all of that, could be reversed if we, well, reversed the social contract that capitalism has in place for the profiteers, the making money any way you can philosophy.
Choice, that’s what they will say. We have choices to grab an apple or a McDonalds deep-friend fritter. Choices, right? As the advertising is a constant overt and subliminal and habituating frame for us, from cradle to grave.
Now, we know about strokes, diabetes and cardio vascular disease. We know that that triumvirate is the real Monster on the Block. Here, good scientific reading, not on Fauci’s or Trump’s or Biden’s of CNN’s or FOX’s reading list:
Abstract
Atherosclerosis is considered a chronic inflammatory disease and an intervention targeting the inflammatory process could be a new therapeutic strategy for preventing atherosclerotic cardiovascular diseases (CVD). We hypothesized that the intestine, which is considered the biggest immune organ in the human body, could be a therapeutic target for preventing CVD. We demonstrated that oral administration of anti-CD3 antibody or an active form of vitamin D3 reduced atherosclerosis in mice via induction of regulatory T cells and tolerogenic dendritic cells in the gut-associated lymphoid tissues. Similar to regulatory immune responses achieved by oral tolerance, our method had systemic effects that ultimately contributed towards atherosclerosis reduction. Recently, we have been interested in the gut microbiota, which have been reported as highly associated with intestinal immunity and systemic metabolic disorders, including obesity and diabetes. Notably, the guts of obese individuals are predominantly colonized by Firmicutes over Bacteroidetes. The association between atherosclerosis and microbiota has been attracting increased attention, and gut microbiota have been shown to participate in the metabolism of a proatherogenic compound called trimethylamine-N-oxide (TMAO) and aggravate CVD. Our investigation of the relationship between susceptibility to CVD and the gut microbiota revealed a characteristic flora type. Here, we discuss the evidence for the relationship between the gut microbiota and cardiometabolic diseases, and consider the gut microbiota as new potential therapeutic targets for treating CVD. (Intestinal Immunity and Gut Microbiota as Therapeutic Targets for Preventing Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Diseases)
And it’s that simple, that complicated — gut-brain science, and naturopathy:
The case has been made that the microbiome constitutes an endocrine organ in itself due to its ability to produce a wide range of compounds that regulate distant cells, organs, and systems. These compounds include neurotransmitters and short-chain fatty acids, in addition to regulators of cortisol, ghrelin, leptin, secondary bile acids, and others. Further, the microbiome can make changes in its composition that are adaptive for the host – changes that can take place within a single day of altering the macronutrient content of the diet. It will revert back to its original composition within 2days of ending the trial diet. There are numerous examples of the microbiota remodeling itself in order to utilize dietary constituents for the benefit of the host . (SIBO as an Adaptation- A Proposed Role for Hydrogen Sulfide)
Then, we have to wonder where those Fauci Types are in the realm of inflammatory diseases, all the pathogens and toxins from industrial and internal combustion processes, all those additives and pesticides and fungicides and the like in baby’s food and mamma’s milk? What’s up with all that brain power on all those patents Fauci has his fingers wrapped around (3,500)? How is that concern for public health, how is that the definition of a servant of the people? Here, RFK, Jr. and Dr. David Martin: Watch. Or, watch this: The REAL Anthony Fauci with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
Read Chandler Marrs, PhD., over at Hormones Matter, a place for which I have published lightly: Paul Haeder.
Back to the future, for sure, as that nutritional psychiatrist tells us it’s the food we eat. Not the cortisol running through our veins as a product of Distress-Inducing Capitalism. Not a product of one-paycheck-away-from-eviction/foreclosure. Nope, not this Fauci feudalism. Not the lies coming out their mouths — from Carter to Nixon to LBJ to Bush Father and Clinton and Obama and Trump and Biden. Nope, that’s not causing the strain, the stress, the overload of hormones and histamines?
Not the schedule of shots for youth, not the air they breathe, not the off-gassing, not the forever chemicals. It’s the diet, man. The diet.
And so we are back to square one. If you have the money, you have the Zoom Room. If you have the bucks, you get the organic sprouts and apples. If you have the cash, you get the extreme Cadillac medical care.
They are parasites and vampires, the rich, but they employ a lot of servants of finance and payola.
Here, not the best interview, but still, a start for many people (not those reading DV, but still, a book, a Hedges and another look at the Rich!)
The rich are different from us,” F. Scott Fitzgerald is said to have remarked to Ernest Hemingway, to which Hemingway allegedly replied, “Yes, they have more money.” The exchange, although it never took place, sums up a wisdom Fitzgerald had that eluded Hemingway. The rich are different. The cocoon of wealth and privilege permits the rich to turn those around them into compliant workers, hangers-on, servants, flatterers, and sycophants. Wealth breeds, as Fitzgerald illustrated in ‘The Great Gatsby’ and his short story “The Rich Boy,” a class of people for whom human beings are disposable commodities. Colleagues, associates, employees, kitchen staff, servants, gardeners, tutors, personal trainers, even friends and family, bend to the whims of the wealthy or disappear.
They were careless people, Tom and Daisy,” Fitzgerald wrote of the wealthy couple at the center of Gatsby’s life. “They smashed up things and creatures and then retreated back into their money or their vast carelessness, or whatever it was that kept them together, and let other people clean up the mess they had made.”
Aristotle, Niccolò Machiavelli, Alexis de Tocqueville, Adam Smith, and Karl Marx all began from the premise there is a natural antagonism between the rich and the masses.
“Those who have too much of the goods of fortune, strength, wealth, friends, and the like, are neither willing nor able to submit to authority,” Aristotle wrote in ‘Politics.’ “The evil begins at home; for when they are boys, by reason of the luxury in which they are brought up, they never learn, even at school, the habit of obedience.”
Oligarchs, these philosophers knew, are schooled in the mechanisms of manipulation, subtle and overt repression, and exploitation to protect their wealth and power at our expense. Foremost among their mechanisms of control is the control of ideas. Ruling elites ensure that the established intellectual class is subservient to an ideology – in this case free market capitalism and globalization – that justifies their greed.
“The ruling ideas are nothing more than the ideal expression of the dominant material relationships,” Marx wrote, “the dominant material relationships grasped as ideas.”
Chris Lehmann, an editor-at-large for The New Republic and The Baffler, and the author of Rich People Things.
Now tie this all together, and you get Capitalism as Inflammatory Disease, Viral-loading, Cancer-causing, Bacteria-laden, Fear-Mongering DISEASE!
Finally, watching that flick, Dark Waters, I am reminded of the countless movies and documentaries and books exposing the lifestyles and dark philosophies of the rich and famous. DuPont and PFOS/C-8, and the cancers, the chronic illnesses, the slow rotting deaths of humans and animals. Imagine that, forever chemicals, Teflon, in our blood. Almost as lovely as plastic in our feces.
That’s the Green Stamp book we are filling up daily with the poisons of Capitalism, all those no-stick pans and no-stick felons, across the land, across the globe. Imagine that, more dramatic flicks like Dark Waters, and then, nighty nighty. Wake up to another barrage of the rich’s crimes, and then, end the evening with a nightcap and flick.
Mark Ruffalo’s pet project. Remember what Mark said recently, and then not only backtracked that public statement, but did jujitsu to reverse course. And, yes, it was about apartheid and genocidal “Israel.”
The Avengers movie star, who appeared as Dr. Bruce Banner/The Hulk in several films in the blockbuster franchise, took to Twitter late on Monday and posted an apology after he suggested Israel had committed a “genocide” during its recent fighting with Hamas.
“I have reflected & wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing ‘genocide’. It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole,” the actor posted from his personal account @MarkRuffalo. (Source)
Ahh, the hand that feeds you, be careful not to bite it. Again, Capitalism, the woke-ism, all the fake lefty defty stuff, it’s all Hollywood — thespians, the entire Western political theater, the entire interrelationship of people now on social media, on TV, in the newsrooms, in the boardrooms, every political warren, everywhere.
The power of Israel, Zionism, the apartheid state entangled in so many things, including what Oliver Stone states is “Jewish control of Hollywood and the media” still amazes many many people, even the Hulk. At least he’s green like the stamps!
When asked in an interview with the Sunday Times of London why there was “such a focus on the Holocaust,” Stone replied: “The Jewish domination of the media.” He added: “They stay on top of every comment, the most powerful lobby in Washington. Israel has f***** up United States foreign policy for years.” (July, 2021)
ADL had to have Stone prostrated twice before accepting his apology — “The Anti-Defamation League accepted on Wednesday Oliver Stone’s second apology over remarks he made in an interview to the Sunday Times earlier this week, in which he spoke out against what he saw as the negative influence of U.S. Jews on Washington’s foreign policy.”
Upton Sinclair (The Jungle) ran for Governor of California in the 1930s, and the coverage he received from newspapers was completely biased and adversarial. However, in 1934 some California papers published installments from his forthcoming book about the ill-fated campaign titled I, Candidate for Governor, and How I Got Licked. Here’s that quote, about don’t bite the hand that feeds you, which applies to Israel, Gates, MIC, every politician, every scientist or engineer in the employ of a corporation. All of us who are three paychecks away from foreclosure or eviction.
I used to say to our audiences: It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it!
Paul Haeder's new bio is about suspending all those credentials, all those titles, all those in-the-trench experiences he's acquired and worked hard on in his 64 years (2021): Novelist, essayist, journalist, social worker, college and K12 educator, environmental warrior. Terms and avocations more meaningless as cancel culture rises and rises from left and right insanity. Paul's book, Reimagining Sanity: Voices Beyond the Echo Chamber (2016), looks at 10 years (now going on 16 years) of his writing at Dissident Voice. Read his musings at LA Progressive. Read his short story collection, Wide Open Eyes: Surfacing from Vietnam now out, published by Cirque Journal. Read other articles by Paul, or visit Paul's website.