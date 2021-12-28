NYC = Covid Time Machine

Is this 2020 or 2021?

As I walk around my neighborhood of Astoria or in Manhattan or ride the subway, I’m in a perpetual state of astonishment and disappointment. New York City is virtually indistinguishable from 12 months ago at this exact time, e.g.:

Long, socially-distanced lines (wrapped around the block) of double-masked folks waiting to become a useful statistic by taking the frighteningly flawed Covid test

People dramatically yank their masks up to cover their nose and mouth when I approach

Store owners and employees demanding you wear a mask to enter

Sneers and dirty looks aimed in my direction for not wearing a mask in any setting

All anyone talks about is Covid or variants or vaccines

The general state of panic

Fear rules the day

I could be out walking before sunrise and cross paths with only one other human on the dark desolate streets and you can rest assured that person will be wearing at least one mask — even if they are driving alone in their car.

AND THIS IS A FULL FUCKIN’ YEAR AFTER YOUR MIRACLE DRUG ARRIVED!

Reminders: Masks and social distancing don’t do what you think they do. The PCR test has created up to 97 percent false positives. The so-called vaccines don’t do what you think they do. The so-called vaccines are causing an avalanche of adverse events that are being censored. If you agree to “emergency powers,” there will always be an “emergency.” The “pandemic” will end when YOU stop complying.

Here’s to everyone living their lives outside the fear matrix. As we head into 2022, I’ll leave the rest of you with these words from Albert Camus: “The only way to deal with an unfree world is to become so absolutely free that your very existence is an act of rebellion.”

Join us.