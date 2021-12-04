Meet the “Godfather of Vaccines”

This is the guy they named the big award after...

“A lawyer with his briefcase can steal more than a hundred men with guns.” (Vito Corleone)

Vaccinologists consider the Stanley A. Plotkin Award to be the equivalent of a Nobel Prize in their lucrative field. To qualify for this accolade, the nominee should be “an individual who has made significant contributions to the field of ‘vaccinology’ [their quotation marks, not mine] or areas of related science that have impacted the lives of children and the specific area of pediatric infectious diseases.”

Sounds noble. This Plotkin dude sure must be special to have his name connected to such a distinction. After all, his book, Vaccines, is the standard reference on the subject of jabs. He is also an editor with Clinical and Vaccine Immunology, which is published by the American Society for Microbiology in Washington, D.C. He’s euphemistically called the “Godfather of Vaccines.”

Here are some more details from Plotkin’s official bio: “Until 1991, he was Professor of Pediatrics and Microbiology at the University of Pennsylvania, Professor of Virology at the Wistar Institute, and at the same time, Director of Infectious Diseases and Senior Physician at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.”

He sounds like someone who dedicated his life to helping children, huh? No wonder they named the award after him. But what did he do after 1991? Well… he left the University of Pennsylvania and the Children’s Hospital to become Medical and Scientific Director for the vaccine manufacturer, Pasteur-Mérieux-Connaught (now known as Sanofi Pasteur). After that, he went on to serve as a “consultant” for biotechnology firms, non-profits, and governments. In 2017, Plotkin co-founded the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). Hmm… those last parts do raise a few questions — as in deposition questions, e.g.

Q: Have you ever used orphans to study experimental vaccines?

Dr. Plotkin: Yes.

Q. Have you ever used the mentally handicapped to study experimental vaccines?

Dr. Plotkin: (hesitant until his own writings were cited) Yes.

Q: Have you experimented on the children of mothers in prison or jail?

Dr. Plotkin: Yes.

Q. Did you do so in the Belgian Congo?

Dr. Plotkin: Yes.

Q. Did that experiment involve almost a million people?

Dr. Plotkin: Yes.

Please watch this 3-minute deposition excerpt to see and hear more, for example, Dr. Plotkin justifies experimenting on disabled children and adults “who are human in form but not in social potential.”

These are the precise words of Dr. Stanley Plotkin, Godfather of Vaccines and the guy they named the big prize after, in a 1973 letter to the New England Journal of Medicine: “The question is whether we are to have experiments performed on fully functioning adults, and on children who are potential contributors to society, or are to perform initial studies in children and adults who are human in form but not in social potential.”

“These homegrown American medical Mengeles most often targeted impoverished American Indians and Black in Africa, the Caribbean, and in the United States as their laboratory rats,” explains Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in his new, best-selling book, The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health.

Dr. Stanley Plotkin is still alive. He’s won countless awards — as recently as 2014. He’s regularly called upon to validate the Covid-19 genetic therapy shots inaccurately called “vaccines.” He remains an esteemed colleague of, among other people, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Plotkin has even joined Fauci in pushing parents to line their children up for the untested Covid jab.

Will you please tell me again why you trust Big Pharma, Big Science, the billionaires, and all the other sociopaths pushing an experimental medication on you and your family? Suggestion: Before you try to answer that question, I suggest you listen to this episode of my podcast, Post-Woke.