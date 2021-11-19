Switzerland:  The World’s Last Bastion of Democracy?

In a lively rally under full autumn sun, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. addressed a crowd of about 10 to 20 thousand people in Bern. He talked about the covid lies in the US, as well as around the globe. He did not spare Europe, which allows kids being vaccinated from an age as low as 5 years – just like in the US, the Big Brother. He pointed out that the death rate in children from what they falsely call a vaccine was a multiple of the covid fatality in children.

The manifestation in Bern was organized by the Swiss Public Eye, an Association created in 1968, with the objective of demanding fairer relations between Switzerland and the world’s poorest countries. Public Eye, with its currently 27,000 members, also stands for fairness in trade relations and defends human and civil rights in Switzerland and around the world.

Mr. Robert Kennedy Jr. came to Bern for a specific reason, and what he said to the Swiss is that Switzerland was the Last Bastion of Democracy in the World. The upcoming Referendum on 28 November 2021, where the Swiss have the opportunity to vote for or against a Covid Law – a Martial Law in disguise – that had quietly been ratified in September 2020 by Parliament, but had to be put on ice, because a referendum was immediately launched against it. This referendum collected in record time a record number of signatures – never seen before in Switzerland.

Robert Kennedy Jr. referred to the totally undemocratic discrimination which already today takes place in most of Europe, including in Switzerland, where the “unvaxxed”, those who do not have a “vaxx-pass” are excluded from society. They cannot enter a restaurant, cannot go to a gym, or a club, or the movies, or a theatre, or any public event. They are locked out. They are discriminated.

Does Switzerland want a divided society, with privileges for those who let themselves be injected with a gene-modifying poison for their convenience, whereas those who resist this illegal, unconstitutional government coercion and blackmail will be punished and discriminated? This is a question all Swiss – vaxxed or unvaxxed – have to ask themselves. And that while we have the unique opportunity of a People’s Referendum, where we can decide what we want for our future and the future of our children and their children.

A case in point is Austria. As of midnight, of Sunday, 14 November, the Austrian Government has declared the world’s first lockdown for the unvaxxed – unheard of anywhere. Anybody who has not let themselves be injected with this mRNA-poison (or has been healed from “PCR-test proven” covid) is under strict lockdown.

Never mind the falsehood of the PCR test. Even WHO admitted earlier this year, the PCR test is not a reliable measure for establishing the presence of the covid virus.

The world leaders ignore WHO and continue using the false PCR-test to identify covid, regardless of how invalid it is. But its high false-positives (close to 100%) help manipulate the statistics. Under this new Austrian lockdown, non-vaxxed people are barred from going to work or going to shops, of leaving their housing unit under threats of big punishment, and the employers who let them work get astronomical fines – see this RT Report

This may happen in Switzerland too, if the covid law is approved. DEAR SWISS COMPARIOTS – BE AWARE AND BEWARE! Vote NO on 28 November 2021. Everybody who loves freedom for themselves and for society and for the world must go to vote NO, in masses.

We the people must — and can — overcome this tyranny.

Our battle cry is LIBERTÉ! – LIBERTÉ! – LIBERTÉ! Robert Kennedy and all the speakers were leading on the Rally with LIBERTÉ! It was a truly powerful event. A magic energy flowed through the crowd.

What most Swiss do not know and are not told by their authorities and especially not by the highly paid – a better term would be “corrupted” – main stream media, is that this “Health Martial Law” is valid until 31 December of 2031, until one year after the UN Agenda 2030 ends, under which this covid crime is running (and, it is, of course, extendable, if deemed necessary); that during this period the government can take any decision – and let me repeat ANY decision – without consulting the Parliament, let alone the people; that the Right to launch Referenda, a unique form of direct democracy – will be suspended immediately. Unless, we the people, vote massively NO on 28 November 2021, to this criminal law, this may be the last referendum ever we may have voted on.

As in most cases where an internal Coup d’État is instigated, and believe me, a yes vote would be equivalent to an internal Coup d’État, a drastic change of Constitution will be put in place. People’s Referenda won’t be part of a new Constitution. Most people do not realize this. They are never told the real story by their government, let alone the media.

Would you believe, dear readers, the Swiss government “subsidizes” – a better word would be “corrupts” – the mainstream media at the tune of 1.7 billion Swiss francs per year, about equivalent to close to 2 billion US dollars. And that for a Swiss population of 8.4 million. You may figure out for yourself what the per-capita cost of taxpayer’s money is to lie and misinform the Swiss people, day-in-day-out; the very people who finance this fraud unknowingly with their tax money.

If the covid law would be accepted by a majority – GOD FORBID ! – Switzerland would no longer be a beacon of democracy in the world, or the Last Bastion of Democracy, in the words of Robert Kennedy Jr.

Instead, Switzerland would almost instantly turn into a “beacon” of total digitized banking. Every money transaction would be controlled by the Central Bank. Your bank account could be emptied at will: If you don’t behave, money is withdrawn; or you don’t follow orders, or rebel, they could prevent you from buying groceries. All through algorithms and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robots. Full surveillance.

Have you ever wondered how it was possible that basically on the same day in March 2020, around 11 March – the entire world, all the 193 UN member countries, introduced exactly the same measures to fight a virus that is very similar – and not deadlier at all – to a simple annual flu virus? In fact, the fatality rate of the virus is about 0.07%. In a peer reviewed paper in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), “Covid-19 – Navigating the Uncharted”, the very Dr. Anthony Fauci, the covid czar, said that the corona virus was comparable to a flu virus.

There must be enormous money powers behind this taking control of the world at once and nobody is able to object. Silicon Valley billionaires and social media are part of the game as well as the Big Financial Sector, like Black Rock and Vanguard and other dark forces.

The entire UN system is being coerced into following these dictatorial orders, and the fact that literally all governments play along must indicate that the order comes with a very heavy – perhaps deadly – stick attached. And maybe a little carrot too, for those politicians who obey in oppressing and tyrannizing their people. See this video speech by Ernst Wolff, renown German financial economist (in German). He demonstrates with clear comparisons where the world’s power lies; more than power, as we know it – power over life and death; power over whether our civilization will survive – and if they allow it to survive, under what conditions.

Then there is Klaus Schwab’s infamous book, Covid-19 – The Great Reset which talks about the transformation from humans to “transhumans”, where the latter will be manipulable-like robots through what he calls implanted chips – of course, he doesn’t mean in a bad way. All for the best of humanity. At the end “You will own nothing but you will be happy”. That’s the WEF’s chairman’s conclusion and view of the future. That’s commensurate with the conclusion of the 4th Industrial Revolution – robotization, digitization, and transfer of assets from the bottom and the middle to a few ultra-rich on the top.

That is the plan. But we can stop it.

Today, all we see moves in this nefarious direction. Yet, We, the People, have the power to stop it. Without hatred, swinging on a higher frequency – and yes, all of us, vaxxed and non-vaxxed together, because in the end, we are in the same boat. That, my dear compatriots of the world, we have to understand. It’s no good to say ten years from now, at the end of UN Agenda 2030, “yes, sorry, you were right”. It’s totally immaterial who is right. The point is we have to stop it together, in solidarity, vaxxed and unvaxxed together. No discrimination – LIBERTÉ!!! For All.

The poison injections they force upon the population – including children, imagine!!! – is turning humans into transhumans, meaning, our minds may eventually be manipulated through 5G and soon to come 6G ultra-microwaves. That’s why you will need every year a “booster” shot. It has nothing to do with your health. None of the so-called “vaccinations” have anything to do with your health. It has all to do with preparing our body to become receptive to the 5G and eventually 6G ultra-microwaves. And the Swiss Federal Council, plus every leader in the world, who follows this evil narrative and dictate, knows it.

If you look around, you see already 5G antennas everywhere. In many countries, including in Switzerland, 5G is already selectively operational, despite the fact that the Swiss people had voted for and the Swiss authorities had agreed to put a moratorium on the introduction of 5G, until more information about security and possible health effects are known. Not even WHO – the co-masters of the covid crime – have dared to express themselves about the potential health effects of these ultra-ultra-shortwaves.

A crucial question we all have to ask ourselves: Is Switzerland going to remain the Bastion of democracy and the shining beacon for the world, possibly influencing the people of the rest of the world – calling upon them to wake up and put peacefully through non-obedience a halt to this biblical crime which frankly risks to wipe out humanity?

That’s what Robert Kennedy Jr. and other prominent figures, who spoke at the Bern Rally last Friday, were pledging for – a Grand NO-VOTE – for our Freedom – LIBERTÉ! – LIBERTÉ! – LIBERTÉ! – was the going battle cry at this very special Bern People’s Assembly.

Other prominent speakers included Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, the German lawyer who is leading with a group of more than 1,000 medical and other professionals, lawsuits against the perpetrators around the world of our — the People’s – civil liberties and civil rights. He calls upon the Swiss not to tolerate the planned and already ongoing discrimination between the vaxxed and the unvaxxed. He calls for solidarity of the two groups, not division, as solidarity will in the end win back our freedom and possibly be an influence on peoples of other nations to do likewise – peacefully, but determined collective non-obedience.

This point on solidarity between the vaxxed and the unvaxxed, the need to hold hands in this coming referendum vote, was also made by Christoph Pfluger, the founder of the Swiss Friends of the Constitutions. He stressed an important point: Together we will win this vote for freedom and against covid tyranny. Togetherness is love for each other and beats discrimination. Togetherness and solidarity break the covid narrative’s back.

The police and military, now largely under control and in the service of governments and the rich and powerful, those so well described in Ernst Wolff’s speech – see above – when these wardens of security and of people’s safety start realizing that they are in the same boat with the people, with the oppressed and ever more tyrannized people – they may take off their helmets and march with us.

Also present via video were Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, former Professor of microbiology and hygiene at the University of Mainz, Germany, and Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, a German physician and politician. He was a member of Parliament until 2009. They are both close collaborators of Dr. Fuellmich.

Both stressed the importance for people, especially young people, to go to the polls on 28 November and vote NO against the Covid Law; against discrimination. It is the coming generations who will have to bear the brunt of a covid Coup d’État that would install itself in Switzerland and throughout the western countries. They too highlighted that Switzerland could make a difference worldwide with a No-vote.

Also speaking at the rally was Catherine Austin-Fitts, a former US investment banker, who knows the ins and outs not only of banking and what banking has become, but also of the ever-increasing role of central banks. She said if this covid law was accepted, Switzerland, especially Switzerland – the world’s capital of banking and particularly of central banking with the Bank for International Settlement (BIS) – the Central Bank of all Central Banks, sitting in Basle, Switzerland may be the first country being fully digitized and financially enslaved.

She predicts that Switzerland would be digitized by warp speed – a point, confirmed to me by other Swiss private bankers, who may not agree with the system, but who are bound to it through a job that nourishes and supports their families. They reiterated that we would be controlled by every move; that access to our money, our assets, will be commensurate with our behavior and obedience to the system.

Further speaking were Dr. Thomas Binder, Swiss cardiologist and Dr. Astride Stuckelberger, an international health scientist, formerly with WHO. Both were reminding the audience of the “nonsensical” and criminal measures and dictates ordered against Human Rights in Switzerland and simultaneously in all 193 UN member countries. They pointed to the harm these measures will do to the entire world population if not stopped. And especially to our children, because they are the next generation, leading into the future.

Dr. Thomas Binder made another important point. He called upon all medical and scientific professionals to remain faithful to their profession of healing to the best of their knowledge. He referred to the Hippocratic Oath, which all medical doctors have to sign. It was written by Hippocrates in the 5th Century B.C., and it is still held sacred by physicians: to treat the ill to the best of one’s ability, to preserve a patient’s privacy, to teach the secrets of medicine to the next generation, and so on.

Dr. Binder appealed to his medical colleagues in Switzerland and around the world to be true to his oath and to step out from under government coercion, following their conscience. If this were to happen by the medical and scientific community worldwide – and despite the threats – the covid narrative and tyranny would fall apart.

Then there is a worldwide economic destruction, the result of a disease that, in fact, never existed in a pandemic form. According to Robert Kennedy Jr., the lie about it wiped out 3.8 trillion dollars worldwide, most of it in so-called developing countries, leaving misery, poverty and death behind, while transferring the values of the assets to the few super rich. See also this thoroughly researched article by Professor Chossudovsky. Professor Chossudovsky, Director and Editor of Global Research in Montreal, puts all the evidence together, showing that SARS-CoV-2, alias Covid-19, has never been identified and demonstrates how the case figures and death counts around the world have been manipulated to instill fear and to control and oppress the entire world population.

Compatriots – let’s vote massively NO on 28 November 2021 so that Switzerland may indeed remain the beacon of democracy in the world – and for worldwide LIBERTÉ – LIBERTÉ – LIBERTÉ!