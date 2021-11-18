RCMP Set up Illegal Exclusion Zone Blocking Food, Medicine, and People from Reaching Healing Center and Homes on the Territory
by UnistotenCamp / November 17th, 2021
Is this what Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau meant when he told Indigenous leaders:
It is time for a renewed, nation-to-nation relationship with First Nations peoples, one that understands that the constitutionally guaranteed rights of First Nations in Canada are not an inconvenience but rather a sacred obligation.
The Unis'tot'en (C'ihlts'ehkhyu / Big Frog Clan) are the original Wet'suwet'en Yintah Wewat Zenli distinct to the lands of the Wet'suwet'en. Over time in Wet'suwet'en History, the other clans developed and were included throughout Wet'suwet'en Territories.
