RCMP are Currently Raiding Gidimt’en Checkpoint!

RCMP are currently illegally invading Wet’suwet’en territory. They have moved in on both sides of Gidimt’en Checkpoint and at least 14 arrests have been made including legal observers, elders, and media.

Watch and share the urgent call-out for support made by Sleydo below and take action! (Watch the video update)

“This is Sleydo over here on Cas Yih Yintah. The RCMP have moved in this morning on Gidimt’en Checkpoint. CGL is enforcing their own injunction order.

They started this morning on both ends of the blockade at 63 with a bunch of heavy machinery, chasing somebody with a dozer, they had rock trucks.

Currently right now the state of Gidimt’en Checkpoint is that dozers have rolled in (as well as) Heavy Machinery, CGL workers and RCMP. We just got word that they released K9 units at the bridge at Gidimt’en Checkpoint. Our warriors are down there. Our matriarch is there. There’s a lot of people that are there that are at risk of this police violence.

We need everybody to have ears to the ground and eyes on what is happening here.

There was just another planeload of RCMP that just landed in Smithers this morning, and they’re headed out to the territory. They came out last night in busloads with snowmobiles, quads, and they’re advancing on both ends of the blockade.

Currently, we’re defending this space as best as we can. The warriors down at Gidimt’en Checkpoint are defending that space as best as they can. They’ve sent the atack dogs, the K-9 units in on them and we have no word yet of what is happening. They read the injunction to everybody there and said that those people are under arrest for impeding the Supreme Court injunction.

We’tsuwet’en Hereditary chiefs and our clans have full jurisdiction here. They have no right to be on our territory. They have no right to be bringing K-9 units onto our unarmed people that are defending this land and upholding Wet’suwet’en law.

They are trespassing, they are violating human rights, they are violating indigenous rights, and most importantly they’re violating Wet’suwet’en law.

We need boots on the ground, we need everybody out there. We need everybody who’s an ally of Wet’suwet’en, of Haudenosaunee, a supporter of indigenous rights, a supporter and a warrior of climate justice to take action now!

We need you to shut shit down everywhere that you can to show this industry, this government, and the world that they cannot do this to Indigenous people anymore!”

Last night, with police approaching #Wetsuweten territory and blocking access, land defenders gathered around the fire, singing songs, drumming, and gathering strength from what this movement has been and has become.