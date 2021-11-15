Pipeline Workers Served Mandatory Evacuation Notice from Gidimt’en Land

This morning [14 November], we upheld our laws and issued a mandatory evacuation order for all pipeline workers trespassing on our territory. We are enforcing the eviction order from January 2020, where Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs representing all clans of our nation stood together and removed Coastal GasLink from our lands.

We will never abandon our children to live in a world with no clean water. We uphold our ancestral responsibilities. We continue to protect our yintah and invite all of our supporters to join us on the ground or to take action where you stand.

There will be no pipelines on Wet’suwet’en territory.