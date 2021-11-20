News on China | No. 76

by Dongsheng News / November 19th, 2021

Chairman Xi Jinping and president Joe Biden met despite the US imposing new sanctions on Chinese firms Huawei and ZTE a few days prior.

Nonetheless, Taiwan was affirmed as a part of China.

Dongsheng (Eastern Voices) is an international collective of researchers interested in Chinese politics and society. The interest in China is growing everywhere. Yet most of the available news and analysis outside China is produced by corporate media from the Global North. Dongsheng provides access to Chinese perspectives. Read other articles by Dongsheng News, or visit Dongsheng News's website.

This article was posted on Friday, November 19th, 2021 at 6:26pm and is filed under China, Consumer Rights, Labor, Politics, Video.