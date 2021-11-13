News on China | No. 75

by Dongsheng News / November 12th, 2021

China is now the world’s largest exporter of vaccines. China’s earlier smog problems caused the Chinese leadership to aim for high-quality economic growth, thereafter easing particulate emissions.

