News on China | No. 74

At the G20 leaders’ summits, President Xi calls on developed countries to lead on emissions reductions and support developing nations. China’s per capita emissions are only 40% of the US’s (2019).

Chinese scientists develop technology to produce animal feed from industrial gas by-products, which could reduce soy imports and carbon emissions.

China implements Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL), regulating the collection, use, and transfer of data to safeguard consumer privacy.