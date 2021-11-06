News on China | No. 74

At the G20 leaders’ summits, President Xi calls on developed countries to lead on emissions reductions and support developing nations. China’s per capita emissions are only 40% of the US’s (2019).
Chinese scientists develop technology to produce animal feed from industrial gas by-products, which could reduce soy imports and carbon emissions.
China implements Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL), regulating the collection, use, and transfer of data to safeguard consumer privacy.
