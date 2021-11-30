Move On: New Song from Mistahi Corkill

Dissident Voice is delighted to publish the just released (November 2021) second song/video by Ottawa musician, Mistahi Corkill, entitled Move On, a follow-up to his stirring debut single Rome is Burning released in March of 2021.

In an email from Mistahi on November 29, 2021 he talks about the song and the accompanying video:

The song goes out to all those who are taking part in opening up a path for the progress of society. I salute you and this is your song. I hope you find it inspiring and can use it in your organizing work! From a wider perspective Move On is about the change, development and motion in society. The video deals with the era in which we live, the class struggle, and the ultimate question of which social force will decide the future of humanity. The video presents in part what these various social forces stand for and makes the case that workers and broad masses of people should activate themselves to develop independent politics to defend the rights of all. The parameters set by electoral politics, lobbying for this, bargaining for that, will not lift the society out of the economic, social and political crisis. New social forms, which empower the people, are needed to deal with the problems we face head on. This is a brief summary of the approach I took to the lyrics and video.

Here are the lyrics:

Move On

Verse 1

Fire it burns in your soul, Fire it lights up your heart,

You oppressed all over the world, Something is calling move on,

Chorus 1

Here and now in your own land, Here and now justice to demand,

The fire, the water, the burning desire, For a world that meets the needs and rights of all – stand tall,

Verse 2

This old world has to go, Like the kings who hoarded the gold,

It’s the few who rule over the whole, It’s the whole to rule over the new,

Chorus 2

Verse 3

Love it fills up your soul, Love it lifts up your heart,

Not of one, of a few – but for all, This Humanity breaking down walls,

Chorus 3

Here and now in your own land, Here and now justice to demand,

The fire, the water, the burning desire, For a world that meets the needs and rights of all – move on