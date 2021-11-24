Everything goes Better with Coca Cola: Hitching Capitalism to Sweet Slow Death

“When we try to pick out anything by itself, we find it hitched to everything else in the Universe.” — John Muir
“All things are connected like the blood that unites us. We do not weave the web of life, we are merely a strand in it. Whatever we do to the web, we do to ourselves.” – Chief Seattle
The proof is in the pudding, or in this case, the soda pop! It’s complicated, but also not. When a second country to me, Mexico, is colonized by Capitalism, the results are as clear as what the billionaire class, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation class, call for — more slow death, more vulnerabilities, more money thrown at, well, shit. In this case, sugar. Fructose. Things go better with diabetes — soda.
Yes, BMGF has tens of millions invested in sugar, PepsiCo, Coca Cola, McDonald’s, Monsanto, etc. They are here for philanthropy pimping, for sure.
A picture is worth a million deaths. And, this is from rightwing, commercial loving, anti-socialism, BBC…. [‘Coca-Cola controls 73% of the Mexican fizzy drinks market, compared with only 42% in the US.’ Photograph: Alamy]
And, it is the Covid-19 narrative, man, that is cutting the brain cells of people — talk about stopping a global crisis! Defunding those stock holders and the millionaires and billionaires making money on NAFLD, cancer, diabetes: sugary death.
The global prevalence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is approximately 25%, with Hispanic populations at greatest risk. We describe the prevalence of NAFLD in a cohort of Guatemalan adults and examine whether exposure to a protein-energy supplement from conception to two years is associated with lower prevalence of NAFLD.
This is the value of human life to the Warren Buffets, the Soros Klan, the Gates and Bezos Klans, Zuckerberg, and you then can name all those investment funds. All those retirement funds. All those investment portfolio holders. ALL of us, who have a thread of money tied to well, sugar, Coke, Pepsi, Booze, Sweetened foods. Hell, add the oil (food) and salt (food) purveyors. And we are in a time of Covid-19. It is blasphemy.
How many sugar tax bills have been shuttled by the thugs of concentrated sugars, High Fructose Corn Syrup, etc.? How many Yankees and others say that capitalism is about wonderful choices, and kids and families have a “choice” not to drink sugar drinks. Buck up and eat healthy!
This is how they think, the dirty marketers, the swines of swindles. I’ve seen sugar tax bills die in El Paso (89 percent Hispanic) and in Washington/Seattle, and in Oregon, too. Medical people, including doctors, nurses, hospitals, insurance mavens — they all invest in sugar, diabetic death.
This is emblematic of the problem — white woman, head of medicine, Mexico — [“Dr Mercedes Juan López, Mexico’s health secretary, argued against the soda tax. Photograph: Carlos Tischler/Demotix/Corbis”] If this is not part of the Eichmann Racist Evil, emanating from your heart, then you, reader, are not human!
We know it is all about Covid-19, that is, STAT, global lockdown, the end of us all, that coronaviral flu — Yet, we can harken back to Edward Bernays and his hawking cigarettes for women, pregnant ones, too. Now, Mister Frued’s Nephew Harbinger of the Worst of the Worst Propagandists, Swindler Swine Facilitator. Then, or death president, one of the dozens, Ray-gun —
Oh, hell, how about that Mexican president — “Vicente Fox, former president of Mexico, was once a Coca-Cola delivery worker.”
Okay, okay, it goes way back, selling sweet death — The Future President’s Future ex-Wife —
And, alas, if a K12 teacher, teaching social studies, history, or, hell, biology, were to go into the ill-effects of refined and non-refined sugar on the child, how HFCS is a huge issue tied to not just overweight childhood syndrome, or obesity, but all these dozens of chronic illnesses adult, and the brain fog, fatigue, hunger pangs, and how it feeds the medical fraud system called Medicine, well, that lesson would be Cancel Culture Central since, hmm, Pizza Hut (Pepsi) and Taco Bell (Pepsi) and Minute Maid (Coke) and so many other “programs, or giveaways” are tied to supporting the Swine Swindling Capitalists’ right to hook anyone on their nefarious services, products, poisons.
If you want to get rid of premature death (Covid-Coke, anyone?), then you go full communist-socialist-communitarian-It Takes a Village on the purveyors of slow, agonizing death, no? Mandatory seat belts and chairs upright and trays put away on those aluminum and plastic cigars of death, airplanes, and if you resist that, you are deep-sixed from travel on the airlines, but god forbid we put brakes and seat belts on our children’s health, and their future lives. God forbid we force food makers to make food, no poison delivery systems!
So, Fourth Industrial Revolution is real, but the anti-global confrontation of these colluding problems, it is wrong. Anything that prefigures not helping youth, and having a democratic socialist-communist form of local and national governments to clean up the air, water, education, medicine, aging, life, this is not about big brother screening your TV choices, though we know TV and Holly-Dirt has done a miraculous job of brainwashing and inciting stupidity and murderous thinking. Working globally is the only answer. Democratically. Yet, we will continue to have story after story, report after report, showing how nefarious the global capitalist, transnational penury, the trans-capital thievery, the few that own the man, unless we burn it all down.
FRUCTOSE CONSUMPTION HAMPERS GASOTRANSMITTER PRODUCTION by Elena Fauste Cristina Donis María Isabel Panadero Paola Otero Carlos Bocos, Facultad de Farmacia, Universidad San Pablo-CEU, CEU Universities, Boadilla del Monte, Madrid, Spain.
Gasotransmitters are gaseous molecules enzymatically produced by mammalian cells with a wide range of molecular and cellular effects. They are permeable to cell membranes and their levels, although low, must be strictly regulated since they work as messengers, are involved in signal transduction cascades and have specific targets in the cell (1). The first gasotransmitter described was nitric oxide (NO) as a regulator of vascular tone and macrophage activation, and later two others gases were added to the list: carbon monoxide (CO) and hydrogen sulde(H2S) (2). Recently, ammonia (NH3) has also been proposed as a new gasotransmitter (3). Gasotransmitter concentrations must be regulated within a specifc range as they are toxic for the cell at high levels.
Indeed, it has been proven that NO, CO and H2S inhibit cytochrome coxidase (CcOx) (4-6) and hyper ammonemia causes brain damage (7). According to the World Health Organization (WHO), non-communicable diseases are the main cause of death worldwide, with all of them sharing modifiable risk factors such as smoking, unhealthy diets, sedentarism and excessive alcohol consumption (8). In fact, unhealthy diets such as the Western diet (high in added sugars, salt and saturated fats (9)) have been related to a higher likelihood to undergo metabolic diseases such as obesity, diabetes type 2,cardiovascular diseases and hypertension (10).
Fructose, as high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS) or sucrose, has been used as added sugar in sweetened beverages, processed foods and juices due to its higher water solubility and sweetening power (11), and it has been related to the increase in obesity (12), metabolic syndrome (13), non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)(14) and insulin resistance (15). In the last decades, we and others have studied the mechanisms involved in fructose-induced metabolic disturbances and, in recent years, their connection with gasotransmitter metabolism and signaling has also become more and more evident.
Nope, you will not get this in the Build Backwards Better or Republican/Libertarian Reap Thy Profits Anyway You Can projects or media or the CDC, FDA, and the like. It’s mainstream media’s most contrary-to-business-as-usual story, and legacy media and the new media, they all require subservience to the overlords, the marketers, the advertisers, and if you look loosely, what sells on TV or on-line? Drugs, booze, food (sic), sugary stuff, treatments, insulin, blood glucose monitors, and diet pills and, well, you get the Double Bacon Cheeseburger Slathered with Eight-by-Eight-by-Eight addictive secret ingredients — 8 scoops of sugar, 8 scoops of fat, and 8 pinches of salt. Nope. How dare we even talk about messing with Swine Swindlers of Capitalism and their legions of shysters, snake oil salesmen/ women, and reaping of profits anyway they can retailers. It’s everywhere, those poisons, and Coke is just emblematic and axiomatic of the disease of consumer-rape, with just one system (soda pop), when there are thousands of systems of extracting life from the planet that do the same diseased dirty work.
Now, of course, the fact there are no great water systems in Mexico, no reliable (writ large) plumbing, no graywater, storm water or sewage water collection and treatment plants, those are not the real issues capitalism wants to tackle — hint-hint! The fact that there are no free water wells, water delivery systems, no, this is not a problem to the Nestle and Pepsi and Jolly Green Giants laying waste to Mexico’s aquifers and water supplies. All of these deficits and thefts brought to us/them by Neoliberalism, the Swine Swindlers, those who let the top soda pop and beer and booze outfits run across lands globally and steal watersheds globally, not the problem. Repeat — Capitalism is STEALING and DEALING in poisons. And, then, this process is polluting bodies, at a very young age, and that is in the baby’s bottle, early, that bubbly dark stuff, Coca Cola. But, then, the dirty water, microbe-born, death waters, black pools of the twin plants, all the hard poisons leeching into Mexico’s water supplies, not the problem. No, let’s serve Coke instead of H2O, that is, fixing our human right to water. The problem, in Swine Swindlers’ hands, in their minds, is that there is not enough free unfettered take-it-all-if-you-can, capitalism, in order to hook more kids on sugary death-sicles!
But we have Killer Coke/Minute Maid to thanks:
You’ve seen this graphic above, and this one, too — that is the disease of Swindling Swines of Capitalism:
And, sure, tons of college campuses, including all those I taught at, had campaigns against Killer Coke, and in my case, I was the instigator of this as a part-time/adjunct/freeway flyer faculty member. These are teachable moments, not grand strategies to actually hobble Killer Coke and the Swine Swindlers of Capitalism. But, here, old Coke tries to buy off not just the schools and college/university campuses, but the activists — “How Coca Cola Tried to Buy Off Ray Rogers and End the Campaign to Stop Killer Coke”
It’s worth putting down the entire short piece here, quoting the above source:
Quoting — ‘For the past fifteen years, Ray Rogers has spearheaded the Campaign to Stop Killer Coke.
Rogers says it’s a campaign to hold Coca-Cola Company, its bottlers and subsidiaries accountable and “to end the gruesome cycle of violence and collaboration with paramilitary thugs, particularly in Colombia.”
“These atrocities include the systematic intimidation, kidnapping, torture and murder of union leaders and members of their families in efforts to crush their unions,” Rogers says. “In countries like Colombia and Guatemala, a strong union can mean the difference between life and death for people who dare to challenge corporate and political abuses.
In 2006, a Financial Times story labeled Rogers Coca Cola’s “fiercest foe.” Rogers and the Campaign to Stop Killer Coke are featured in a full-length documentary, The Coca-Cola Case.
Rogers says that in 2010, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce agreed to pay him $15,000 to be the keynote speaker at a luncheon in Washington, D.C. since his strategies and campaigns in fighting big business have been “so alarming and effective.”
Rogers says that Coca-Cola, a major sponsor of the U.S. Chamber, pressured the Chamber to rescind the invitation and Ray was paid a $3,000 cancellation fee which went to support the Campaign to Stop Killer Coke.
Rogers reports that in 2016 and 2017, Coca-Cola’s then CEO Muhtar Kent suggested he and Rogers should meet privately to discuss how they could resolve their differences.
“Two lengthy, no holds barred, but cordial private meetings at Coca-Cola’s office in New York City happened in May 2016 and January 2017,” Rogers’ Corporate Campaign reported last month. “Both Rogers and Kent, unbeknownst to each other, brought gifts. In the first meeting, Rogers presented Kent a container of Trader Joe’s dark chocolate coffee beans and a bottle of pomegranate juice and Ray was given a lovely handbag made by a woman in Brazil, who as part of a collective, made a living recycling Coke can flip tops as artwork ornaments in creating designer-type handbags. In the second meeting, Ray presented dark chocolate and natural juice and received bottles of extra virgin olive oil produced from Kent’s olive orchards.”
“Numerous discussions also took place with another high level Coca-Cola representative through April 2017.”
“It was made clear to Rogers that if he would ‘get off Coke’s Back’ and end the Campaign to Stop Killer Coke, he would have plenty of money to carry on whatever work he decided to do and that Coke would be willing to fund a large no-kill animal shelter in NY City which Ray wanted as his reward to end the campaign.”
“Rogers made it clear that he could not be hired by, bought off or co-opted by Coca-Cola. The only way the campaign would end, he told Coke, is if justice was served relating to Coke’s complicity in well-documented human rights abuses in Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico and the U.S. Those issues have yet to be resolved.”
Coca-Cola did not return calls seeking comment for this story.’
+–+ end story
So, above, you can’t find the trailer of The Coca-Cola Case anywhere, and you can’t stream it, and YouTube has scrubbed it. HMMM. These links are dead in the sugary ocean!
Here is the Trailer on iTunes! Now how does this all relate to Big Pharma/Big Medicine/Big Finance/Big Food/Big Retail/ Big Ag?
How many times in one day do we need to make the analogy of Capitalism as Cancerous Disease? Or, Capitalism as Pollution? Capitalism as War Lord? Capitalism as Survival of the Fittest? Capitalism as Eugenics 201?
Or, Capitalism as the Value of Nothing Being A Lot?
How about, Capitalism as Inflammatory Disease? Check it out, even though on George Soros’ Democracy Now:
Yes, the Covid-19 story is not handled well, in part of this DN piece, for sure, but again, so much bandwidth, man, the bandwidth — the ideas of this book are powerful, and old for us lefties, us commies.
Boldly original, Inflamed takes us on a medical tour through the human body. Unlike a traditional anatomy book, this groundbreaking work illuminates the hidden relationships between our biological systems and the profound injustices of our political and economic systems. Decolonizing heals what has been divided, reestablishing our relationships with the Earth and one another. (source)
A better analysis of vaccinations versus immunization, germ theory versus terrain medicine theory, go here:
Again, highly refined and deep analysis of the Vaccination Pogrom — “Vaccination: Most Deceptive Tool of Imperialism.” Read and follow the end notes/bibliography.
The real underlying cause of deaths in epidemics is the dysfunctional health care system brought about by chronic socio-economic underdevelopment characteristic of a semi-feudal and semi-colonial society victimized by imperialism, not the loss of vaccine confidence due to the “Dengvaxia scare”.
Corporate hijacking of the health care system with the complicity of government, international institutions, mainstream medicine and various cohorts deprived the people of their right to health. Profit has become the primary driving factor in addressing a public health problem, not public welfare.
Deregulation, privatization and liberalization, the hallmarks of corporate globalization, the new face of imperialism, have practically wiped-out whatever remaining affordable basic needs and social services, especially health services, are available to the majority of the population. Worse, under the guise of economic development, big business juggernaut in mining, plantations, coal, dams and other environmentally destructive and socially disruptive mega-projects have devastated community-empowering and truly sustainable, poverty alleviating, health promoting and climate resilient initiatives.
The concomitant and worsening assaults (including extrajudicial killings) on fundamental human rights have subjected marginalized people to extreme physical, biological, psychological and social stress and have repeatedly been forced to be displaced from their land, homes, crops and other means of survival. Under these circumstances, infectious disease epidemics and other serious health problems are bound to arise and worsen. The root cause of epidemics in this country is imperialism. Liberation is the answer, not vaccination.
Here is Raj’s latest documentary, a good one, in fact — I watched it through CAGJ (Community Alliance for Global Justice strengthens the global food sovereignty movement through community education and mobilization), “After a special virtual screening of The Ants & the Grasshopper, CAGJ held a Q&A session with co-director and co-producer Raj Patel. About the film : “Anita Chitaya has a gift; she can help bring abundant food from dead soil, she can make men fight for gender equality, and she can end child hunger in her village. Now, to save her home from extreme weather, she faces her greatest challenge: persuading Americans that climate change is real. Traveling from Malawi to California to the White House, she meets climate sceptics and despairing farmers. Her journey takes her across all the divisions shaping the US, from the rural-urban divide, to schisms of race, class and gender, to the thinking that allows Americans to believe they live on a different planet from everyone else. It will take all her skill and experience to help Americans recognize, and free themselves from, a logic that is already destroying the Earth.” Raj Patel co-directed and co-produced the film with Steve James, among others; James is renowned for his 1992 documentary Hoop Dreams. Learn more about the film:
So, for vapid, checked-out, colonized, Swine Swindling Bastards and Bitches, the reality is sugar is just ONE of a million ways the Capitalist Criminals hook death, disease, penury, fear, miseducation, agnotology and violence into the mass population. Taxing Coke and sugary drinks? Hmm, how about building water systems, and Socialism, and working on the problems from a holistic and systems approach, as in disease prevention (this is anti-capitalist in every sense of these Swine Swindlers’ brains), is the only way. And abolishing poisons writ large.
Back to the BBC story! Ending this piece with facts!
Mexicans are the thirstiest consumers of sugary drinks in the world. Each gets through an estimated 163 litres (36 imperial gallons) on average per person every year – 40% more than an average American (who drinks 118 litres, or 26 gallons).
And this, says the government and the health campaigners, is a serious problem.
All too often, the headlines coming from Mexico focus on the country’s bloody drugs war – which has claimed over 100,000 lives in the past decade. Type 2 diabetes, on the other hand, kills 70,000 per year.
So acute is the problem that two years ago, in January 2014, Mexico introduced a national tax on sugary drinks and junk food – a 10% tax on every litre of sugar-sweetened drinks and an 8% tax on high-calorie food.
The effect of these on children is a particular concern – according to Mexico’s Health Ministry, the country leads the world in childhood obesity.
“About 10% of kids are being fed soda from zero to six months of age,” says Dr Salvador Villalpando, a childhood obesity specialist at the Federico Gomez children’s hospital in Mexico City.
“By the time they reach two it’s about 80%.”
Finally, before sending in this diatribe, or finalizing it, the breaking news, November 23, just proves my point on the sickness and triple sickness of Swines Swindling the World for Profits at the Expense of Our Slow Death —
They miss the point, though, in this anti-monopoly vs. pro-monopoly gambit:
The Biden administration on Tuesday sued to block the proposed merger of two sugar industry giants, arguing that that acquisition would erase competition and raise prices at a time when global supply chains are already under pressure.
The civil antitrust lawsuit, filed in federal court in Delaware, aims to stop the United States Sugar from buying Imperial Sugar. The corporations are rivals in the “already cozy” sugar industry, said Jonathan Kanter, assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, in a press release.
U.S. Sugar is a Delaware corporation that’s privately held and headquartered in Florida. Imperial Sugar is owned by Louis Dreyfus, a global agricultural conglomerate based in the Netherlands. The deal is valued at about $315 million.
“As a result, fragile supply chains would be further strained, and American families would pay more for sugar and many staple food and beverage products,” the lawsuit says.
“This is a straightforward case: the merger of two direct competitors that will result in a highly concentrated market and lead to higher prices for a product that is vital to our country’s food supply,” the complaint adds.
“Simply put: this case is not a close call.”
Read the the stories on Commondreams or AP, any place, and you will not get a third rail, a different perspective, one that not only lambasts capitalism’s dirty hooked-on-poisons-food secret, but one that actually states that all sugar consumption, according to those docs and scientists pushing the Covid-19 Is the Worst Thing Ever story, is bad-bad. A little bit of heroin once in a while, nah. A little pregnant, nah.
Oh, that sugar! Oh that Columbus. Oh that 1619 Project, shedding light:
Khalil Gibran Muhammad in The 1619 Project (pages 70-77) brings attention the vast scale of slavery in sugar plantations, centered in Louisiana, where the working conditions were arguably even worse. Christopher Columbus brought sugar cane stalks on his second voyage and that it was the presence of slave labor that shifted sugar from a luxury commodity to what it is now.
In Europe at that time, refined sugar was a luxury product, the backbreaking toil and dangerous labor required in its manufacture an insuperable barrier to production in anything approaching bulk. It seems reasonable to imagine that it might have remained so if it weren’t for the establishment of an enormous market in enslaved laborers who had no way to opt out of the treacherous work.
…
The enslaved population soared, quadrupling over a 20-year period to 125,000 souls in the mid-19th century. New Orleans became the Walmart of people-selling. The number of enslaved labor crews doubled on sugar plantations. And in every sugar parish, black people outnumbered whites. These were some of the most skilled laborers, doing some of the most dangerous agricultural and industrial work in the United States.
Or, update the slavery to obesity and slow sweet death —
Robert H. Lustig, MD, UCSF Professor of Pediatrics in the Division of Endocrinology, explores the damage caused by sugary foods. He argues that fructose (too much) and fiber (not enough) appear to be cornerstones of the obesity epidemic through their effects on insulin.