Everything goes Better with Coca Cola: Hitching Capitalism to Sweet Slow Death

“When we try to pick out anything by itself, we find it hitched to everything else in the Universe.” — John Muir “All things are connected like the blood that unites us. We do not weave the web of life, we are merely a strand in it. Whatever we do to the web, we do to ourselves.” – Chief Seattle

The proof is in the pudding, or in this case, the soda pop! It’s complicated, but also not. When a second country to me, Mexico, is colonized by Capitalism, the results are as clear as what the billionaire class, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation class, call for — more slow death, more vulnerabilities, more money thrown at, well, shit. In this case, sugar. Fructose. Things go better with diabetes — soda.

Yes, BMGF has tens of millions invested in sugar, PepsiCo, Coca Cola, McDonald’s, Monsanto, etc. They are here for philanthropy pimping, for sure.

A picture is worth a million deaths. And, this is from rightwing, commercial loving, anti-socialism, BBC…. [‘Coca-Cola controls 73% of the Mexican fizzy drinks market, compared with only 42% in the US.’ Photograph: Alamy]

Here, a few mainstream media mush stories —

And, it is the Covid-19 narrative, man, that is cutting the brain cells of people — talk about stopping a global crisis! Defunding those stock holders and the millionaires and billionaires making money on NAFLD, cancer, diabetes: sugary death.

The global prevalence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is approximately 25%, with Hispanic populations at greatest risk. We describe the prevalence of NAFLD in a cohort of Guatemalan adults and examine whether exposure to a protein-energy supplement from conception to two years is associated with lower prevalence of NAFLD.

This is the value of human life to the Warren Buffets, the Soros Klan, the Gates and Bezos Klans, Zuckerberg, and you then can name all those investment funds. All those retirement funds. All those investment portfolio holders. ALL of us, who have a thread of money tied to well, sugar, Coke, Pepsi, Booze, Sweetened foods. Hell, add the oil (food) and salt (food) purveyors. And we are in a time of Covid-19. It is blasphemy.

How many sugar tax bills have been shuttled by the thugs of concentrated sugars, High Fructose Corn Syrup, etc.? How many Yankees and others say that capitalism is about wonderful choices, and kids and families have a “choice” not to drink sugar drinks. Buck up and eat healthy!

This is how they think, the dirty marketers, the swines of swindles. I’ve seen sugar tax bills die in El Paso (89 percent Hispanic) and in Washington/Seattle, and in Oregon, too. Medical people, including doctors, nurses, hospitals, insurance mavens — they all invest in sugar, diabetic death.

This is emblematic of the problem — white woman, head of medicine, Mexico — [“Dr Mercedes Juan López, Mexico’s health secretary, argued against the soda tax. Photograph: Carlos Tischler/Demotix/Corbis”] If this is not part of the Eichmann Racist Evil, emanating from your heart, then you, reader, are not human!

We know it is all about Covid-19, that is, STAT, global lockdown, the end of us all, that coronaviral flu — Yet, we can harken back to Edward Bernays and his hawking cigarettes for women, pregnant ones, too. Now, Mister Frued’s Nephew Harbinger of the Worst of the Worst Propagandists, Swindler Swine Facilitator. Then, or death president, one of the dozens, Ray-gun —

Oh, hell, how about that Mexican president — “Vicente Fox, former president of Mexico, was once a Coca-Cola delivery worker.”

Okay, okay, it goes way back, selling sweet death — The Future President’s Future ex-Wife —

And, alas, if a K12 teacher, teaching social studies, history, or, hell, biology, were to go into the ill-effects of refined and non-refined sugar on the child, how HFCS is a huge issue tied to not just overweight childhood syndrome, or obesity, but all these dozens of chronic illnesses adult, and the brain fog, fatigue, hunger pangs, and how it feeds the medical fraud system called Medicine, well, that lesson would be Cancel Culture Central since, hmm, Pizza Hut (Pepsi) and Taco Bell (Pepsi) and Minute Maid (Coke) and so many other “programs, or giveaways” are tied to supporting the Swine Swindling Capitalists’ right to hook anyone on their nefarious services, products, poisons.

If you want to get rid of premature death (Covid-Coke, anyone?), then you go full communist-socialist-communitarian-It Takes a Village on the purveyors of slow, agonizing death, no? Mandatory seat belts and chairs upright and trays put away on those aluminum and plastic cigars of death, airplanes, and if you resist that, you are deep-sixed from travel on the airlines, but god forbid we put brakes and seat belts on our children’s health, and their future lives. God forbid we force food makers to make food, no poison delivery systems!

So, Fourth Industrial Revolution is real, but the anti-global confrontation of these colluding problems, it is wrong. Anything that prefigures not helping youth, and having a democratic socialist-communist form of local and national governments to clean up the air, water, education, medicine, aging, life, this is not about big brother screening your TV choices, though we know TV and Holly-Dirt has done a miraculous job of brainwashing and inciting stupidity and murderous thinking. Working globally is the only answer. Democratically. Yet, we will continue to have story after story, report after report, showing how nefarious the global capitalist, transnational penury, the trans-capital thievery, the few that own the man, unless we burn it all down.

ACADEMIA Letters:

FRUCTOSE CONSUMPTION HAMPERS GASOTRANSMITTER PRODUCTION by Elena Fauste Cristina Donis María Isabel Panadero Paola Otero Carlos Bocos, Facultad de Farmacia, Universidad San Pablo-CEU, CEU Universities, Boadilla del Monte, Madrid, Spain. Gasotransmitters are gaseous molecules enzymatically produced by mammalian cells with a wide range of molecular and cellular effects. They are permeable to cell membranes and their levels, although low, must be strictly regulated since they work as messengers, are involved in signal transduction cascades and have specific targets in the cell (1). The first gasotransmitter described was nitric oxide (NO) as a regulator of vascular tone and macrophage activation, and later two others gases were added to the list: carbon monoxide (CO) and hydrogen sulde(H2S) (2). Recently, ammonia (NH3) has also been proposed as a new gasotransmitter (3). Gasotransmitter concentrations must be regulated within a specifc range as they are toxic for the cell at high levels. Indeed, it has been proven that NO, CO and H2S inhibit cytochrome coxidase (CcOx) (4-6) and hyper ammonemia causes brain damage (7). According to the World Health Organization (WHO), non-communicable diseases are the main cause of death worldwide, with all of them sharing modifiable risk factors such as smoking, unhealthy diets, sedentarism and excessive alcohol consumption (8). In fact, unhealthy diets such as the Western diet (high in added sugars, salt and saturated fats (9)) have been related to a higher likelihood to undergo metabolic diseases such as obesity, diabetes type 2,cardiovascular diseases and hypertension (10). Fructose, as high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS) or sucrose, has been used as added sugar in sweetened beverages, processed foods and juices due to its higher water solubility and sweetening power (11), and it has been related to the increase in obesity (12), metabolic syndrome (13), non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)(14) and insulin resistance (15). In the last decades, we and others have studied the mechanisms involved in fructose-induced metabolic disturbances and, in recent years, their connection with gasotransmitter metabolism and signaling has also become more and more evident.

Nope, you will not get this in the Build Backwards Better or Republican/Libertarian Reap Thy Profits Anyway You Can projects or media or the CDC, FDA, and the like. It’s mainstream media’s most contrary-to-business-as-usual story, and legacy media and the new media, they all require subservience to the overlords, the marketers, the advertisers, and if you look loosely, what sells on TV or on-line? Drugs, booze, food (sic), sugary stuff, treatments, insulin, blood glucose monitors, and diet pills and, well, you get the Double Bacon Cheeseburger Slathered with Eight-by-Eight-by-Eight addictive secret ingredients — 8 scoops of sugar, 8 scoops of fat, and 8 pinches of salt. Nope. How dare we even talk about messing with Swine Swindlers of Capitalism and their legions of shysters, snake oil salesmen/ women, and reaping of profits anyway they can retailers. It’s everywhere, those poisons, and Coke is just emblematic and axiomatic of the disease of consumer-rape, with just one system (soda pop), when there are thousands of systems of extracting life from the planet that do the same diseased dirty work.

More stuff I read, which again, is not on the smorgasbord table of the mainstream and off-stream mush served 24/7!

“Why does Bayer Crop Science Control Chemicals in Brexit Britain” – Rosemary Mason

“Does Glyphosate Acting as a Glycine Analogue Contribute To ALS” – Stephanie Seneff

“Afterthoughts on Diaspora” – Kenneth Surin

“How to Deal with Those Bleeping Ideas: Free Speech in the Classroom.”- Phil Venditti

“The New Genetics and Natural versus Artificial Genetic Modification” – Mae-Wan Ho

“Autism, Dysbiosis, and the Gut-Brain Axis” – Alex Vasquez

“Might cholesterol sulfate deficiency contribute to the development of autistic spectrum disorder?” – Stephanie Seneff

“Open Letter- The UK Media is silent about the Corporation that collaborated with the Nazis in Auschwitz” – Rosemary Mason

“COVID-19 and Pesticides – A Deadly Combination” – Rosemary Mason

Now, of course, the fact there are no great water systems in Mexico, no reliable (writ large) plumbing, no graywater, storm water or sewage water collection and treatment plants, those are not the real issues capitalism wants to tackle — hint-hint! The fact that there are no free water wells, water delivery systems, no, this is not a problem to the Nestle and Pepsi and Jolly Green Giants laying waste to Mexico’s aquifers and water supplies. All of these deficits and thefts brought to us/them by Neoliberalism, the Swine Swindlers, those who let the top soda pop and beer and booze outfits run across lands globally and steal watersheds globally, not the problem. Repeat — Capitalism is STEALING and DEALING in poisons. And, then, this process is polluting bodies, at a very young age, and that is in the baby’s bottle, early, that bubbly dark stuff, Coca Cola. But, then, the dirty water, microbe-born, death waters, black pools of the twin plants, all the hard poisons leeching into Mexico’s water supplies, not the problem. No, let’s serve Coke instead of H2O, that is, fixing our human right to water. The problem, in Swine Swindlers’ hands, in their minds, is that there is not enough free unfettered take-it-all-if-you-can, capitalism, in order to hook more kids on sugary death-sicles!

But we have Killer Coke/Minute Maid to thanks: