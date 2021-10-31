Trouble on the street last night:

police cars with mystery

flashing from their headlights, and neighbor

calling neighbor to find out

why. Surely not the screech owl

with its corner of the dark

kept secret, or the rats

along the walls at speed, tickling

the stars with their tails. Rumors always

arrive heavily armed. There’s someone

in a lonely house

with obscene stickers on his car

who never speaks to us

but has body armor wrapped

around his heart. And we,

who are not zoned for disturbances

cannot help but ask what’s

going on, as eager for a scrap

of gossip as

the coyotes slipping down the wash

are to follow

the million dollar moon in a sixpenny sky.

David Chorlton is a transplanted European, who has lived in Phoenix since 1978. His poems often reflect his affection for the natural world. A new book of older poems, Unmapped Worlds, is out from FutureCycle Press. He recently took up watercoloring again, after twenty dry years. Read other articles by David