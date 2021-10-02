The ACLU bans “women” and supports medical tyranny

Last month, to mark one year since the death of a female icon, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) shit all over her memory with a misogynist tweet (below). The once-revered ACLU has become so #woke that they now ban words like “women” and “she” and “her” in the name of virtue signaling.

Next, consider this excerpt from the ACLU mission statement:

For nearly 100 years, the ACLU has been our nation’s guardian of liberty” taking up “the toughest civil liberties cases and issues to defend all people from government abuse and overreach.

Then check out another hypocritical tweet to witness how the ACLU has fully sold out by supporting authoritarian (and anti-science) vaccine mandates. So much for these cowards standing up to “government overreach.”

The organization that (rightly) defended the First Amendment rights of Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan is now reduced to calling women “vulva owners.” They are endorsing U.S. citizens being segregated based on their personal medical decisions. They do more than endorse all that, they help fund it. Click here to see all the #woke Democrats the ACLU contributed to in 2020.

Speaking of Democrats, please watch this 1.5-minute video of New York Governor Kathy Hochul going off the deep end about Jesus and the vaccine before taking a hard left to connect it all to (of course) “systemic racism”:

Women don’t exist. Medical privacy doesn’t exist. Separation of church and state does not exist. But systemic racism? That exists everywhere. Welcome to Clown World, my friends. What will YOU do to stand up to the mass hypnosis?