China breaks the US-led blockade to assume its UN seat 50 years ago. A 10% drop in magnesium production has occurred. China accounts for 85% of global magnesium production.
Pang Jianwei and collaborating scientists have established the first integrated quantum communication network, an “unhackable” network.
Dongsheng (Eastern Voices) is an international collective of researchers interested in Chinese politics and society. The interest in China is growing everywhere. Yet most of the available news and analysis outside China is produced by corporate media from the Global North. Dongsheng provides access to Chinese perspectives. Read other articles by Dongsheng News, or visit Dongsheng News's website.