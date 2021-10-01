News on China | No. 70

by Dongsheng News / October 1st, 2021

Meng Wanzhou is released and returns to China. Corporate corruption is punished. Power supply prioritized for the basic needs of people. A new hybrid species of giant rice is featured.

Dongsheng (Eastern Voices) is an international collective of researchers interested in Chinese politics and society. The interest in China is growing everywhere. Yet most of the available news and analysis outside China is produced by corporate media from the Global North. Dongsheng provides access to Chinese perspectives. Read other articles by Dongsheng News, or visit Dongsheng News's website.

This article was posted on Friday, October 1st, 2021 at 5:38am and is filed under Agriculture, China, Corruption, Energy, Justice.