Generational, Historical, Familial, Capitalism Trauma

Whew, the realities of so many people as part of the walking wounded in high and low places. The landscape in USA, now Canada, UK and parts of Europe, where the Capitalists buff their gold-plated toilets and polish their collection of cars, there are hundreds of millions of people, rudderless, broken, flayed, laid prostrate from the emptiness of the consumerism, the bright lights and the smoke and mirrors. Everywhere in these lands there are masses of people faking it, living in la-la land. So much mental illness. So many variations on a theme of poor spiritual and intellectual hygiene.

The scriptwriters — the powerful who employ the torturers, the marketers, the legal vultures, all those barkers and salesmen, all those sociologists and psychiatrists, all of them, who are in the business of behavior modification — they too are broken, but in a criminal way. Thugs in Brooks Brothers suits. Hit men and hit women in the boardrooms of defense corporations, in mining corporations, in all the dirty corporations that make up the M.I.C. and the many headed poisons serpent of “contractors,” building roads, offices, runways, towers, systems of chaos as they help the Amerikkkan Empire extract, steal, rob, extort from those in the global south, in developing and under developed countries, from sea to naval cruising sea.

I’m around a lot of trauma, as a teacher, journalist and social services professional. I am right there in the middle of trauma, seeing first hand generational and familial trauma after trauma. There in the middle of epigenetics, I see how civic and cultural trauma mixes with familial trauma; the fact is most people are in various layers of dysfunction. Forget about the self-esteem issue as anything serious, but we do have a deeper discussion around this country’s Collective Stockholm Syndrome, or the General Anxiety Disorders so many young citizens and immigrants have. Yes, there are dark forces here to facilitate the continuation of trauma upon trauma. That rolling trauma creates inflammatory diseases, and a sort of stasis and emotional septicemia.

The warehousing of youth in public K12 gulags, oh, what a continuation of multiple traumas, including dumb-downing and highly sophisticated propaganda and agnotology. The commercialization (privatization) of everything in a child’s life has generated empty vassals for the junk of retail, buy-buy-buy and death of agency. The pimping for companies to gain the attention and the heart and soul of children, that is the order of the day. All those endless vapid hours upon hours on social (unsocial) media, all the rot of Netflix-Amazon Prime-Hulu-Redbox, it facilitates the draining of creativity, chutzpah, and strength. All of the syphilitic “artists” who make noise with groins exposed and skin pummeled with absurd tattoos, they too are part of the soft trauma, but oh killing kids softly. Selling those kids to drive themselves to pot, now, THC, CBD’s, to lobotomize their ability to launch a fight. The kids are already in the loop of trauma after trauma before they punch their first digital time clock. Here, the short list of what is adverse childhood events — No ACES up our sleeves, but the rich and controllers love these traumas since they create broken, half-living, flagging people. These people the rich can make many trillions on:

parents divorcing

one or both parents addicted.

poverty

no real adults who are mentors, kind

criminality or incarceration of adults in their lives

bad food

bad role models

bad birth

bad diet

lack of inquiry or inquisitiveness of those around

a world/households that are addicted to TV, sports, the lizard brain mush of entertainment

physical and verbal abuse

low birth weight

crime in and around the neighborhoods

no public or safe public spaces

parents who are never there

parents who are products of abuse

parents who are children, chronologically or just intellectually

warring criminal elected officials, from the Five Star General all the way to the county commissioner

constant reminders of polluted neighborhoods and lack of investment in public-social spaces.

Proof is in the lead pipes!

“Racism Plays a Major Part”: Like in Flint, Lead Pipes Leave Benton Harbor, Michigan, with Toxic Water

It is a laundry list, for sure. And, as a professional, working with these realities is part and parcel part of a day. When I clock out, though, I am challenged to meet the same level of trauma informed care and compassion when the criminality, the stupidity, the infantilization, the McDonaldization, the boorishness, the stupidity, criminality, addiction, all of it, hits me in my personal and neighborhood space.

I’ve stated that I am not going to give a criminal Trump or Clinton or Obama or Biden a break just because we know for a fact there are any number of epigenetic defects and familial rot-gut backgrounds, and mental hygiene issues ramrodding these powerful leaders. Trump and his bad daddy and his narcissistic personality disorder or Clinton’s sex addiction or Biden’s dementia. All of that is a given when looking at powerful and rich leaders, from Oprah to Bezos, from Dick Cheney to his daughter, Liz. Those rich and famous and powerful are one hell of a lot of a few hundred million people who are messed up on many levels.

Power, megalomania, egomania, lying, looting, lechery, sure, that is the result of throwing trillions at them, allowing them to break the law, allowing them to subjugate the 80 percent of the world, entire countries/continents with their filthy designs and projects of unlimited power, unlimited criminality.

Sometimes I wake up to a few kudos in my email box after one of my pieces or articles ends up read and appreciated. Other times, I am called stupid, a fool, and depending on the topic, an idiot, as in Covidiot!

Some bloke from Canada sent in to me a long email October 13. You know, inferring out right, stating, no one has a right to question the planned pandemic paradigm as seen by his medical officer in his province, or our grand wizard, Saint Fauci; or none of us at DV has the brains to call mandates criminal, nor to question this concept of lack of informed consent. You know, forced jabs for the greater good of all is what this bloke states. The Canadian is okay with losing your job, your housing, your freedom if you dare not get the jab. Everyone is stupid who might, for a thousand different reasons, question exactly what’s going down with lockdowns, quarantines, lock-ups, terminations, broken supply chains, unimaginable profits for the rich, the drug makers, military in a time of economic downturn. Anyone questioning the origins of the Franken-SARS, or the validity of the mRNA gene hack. God forbid anyone question why so many get put on ventilators, and why simple and inexpensive measures, like nasal sprays with nitric oxide or massive doses of Vitamin C and Zinc and steroids and anti-virials might knock down or knock out the so-called Covid-19.

I can certainly reproduce the email in question, but it meanders, saying that some of what I have written is okay by him, but he’s mad that DV has spiraled down with these writers questioning lock-up/lock-down. But I like the response from another email person/friend, when I forwarded this Canadian’s ire against my rant to him— Back at Ground-Truthing Again and Again and Again

Paul — This fellow’s reaction doesn’t surprise me. Today on the site he refers to as, “writers for the gross fool who runs Global Research out of Montreal” there is an essay about a commercial airline pilot dying in flight. The video is a Stew Peter’s production that is definitely alternative production. The Doctor he interviews is a health economist of right wing persuasion. Stew Peters patterns his production similar to Alex Jones complete with selling products at the end of his videos. There is all kinds of stuff on Global Research that is on the fringe of loopy. The same can be said of numerous other sites. But because these are alternative sites (Mint Press, Consortium News, Grayzone, Dissident Voice) doesn’t mean that some of what they say might be true or at least something to think about. This fellow who attacks you obviously gets his information from mainstream corporate media which is equally suspect and won’t allow anyone on their broadcasts that question the vaccines. Corporate media has been in lockstep from word go with the emergency use mRNA vaccine manufactures. I’ve lived long enough to know that sometime the dissenting voices are the ones that turn out to be right. In the last week there has been three small aircraft that have crashed in California for no apparent reason. One was a doctor in southern California. As of yet I haven’t read anything as to the causes of these accidents. There was a military doctor several weeks ago calling for the grounding of military pilots after being vaccinated. We are starting to see corporate media reports of supply chain collapse. Docks are jammed up with cargo ships, return containers are not being returned to the ports, lack of truck drivers, etcetera. All this in a world of efficient computer programs designed to make everything run smoothly and all of a sudden it doesn’t work. Truckers can’t get their required certifications for drug tests thereby preventing them from driving. The same is happening for just about every industry that moves freight. But Amazon keeps going. The big shippers keep going. The small guys get sidelined. Doesn’t all this look suspicious to this complainer? Like maybe something else is happening here? Banks are getting free money pumped into the repo market daily from the Federal Reserve and still the supply lines are plugged up like a constipated buffalo. I wonder if Bruce links any of this with economics or is it all just COVID related because some people refuse to get vaccinated because they’ve been hit with a stupid stick as he pontificated? I noticed this critic started all of his rant with what a environmental warrior he was at a job because he discontinued the use of herbicides to spay weeds around power poles and his sending of transformer to England to be incinerated thirty five years ago. I wonder if he ever thinks for a second that those chemicals he discontinued the use of were all approved by the EPA, FDA or the CDC or at least to be allowed to be used until there was such an outcry by the public that it was impossible for the power companies to continue there use. Or that the BLM and forest service still use some of those chemicals today. Do you think the Canadian ever wonders why some of those people that don’t want to get the jab might just not trust those agencies approval of these experimental vaccines based on the history of these agencies? I doubt he does. Arguing with self righteous people like him, Paul, is like wrestling with a pig in the mud. All of a sudden it dawns on you that the pig enjoys it.

There are many many self righteous people who believe only a select few have the right to discuss the prevailing issues around coronavirus, SARS-CoV2, Covid-19, etc. MDs can only discuss the human medical conditions, engineers can only discuss engineering, aerospace scientists have the floor on all things space, economists, all things monetary. This is the bloody collective delusions of the white race, truly, the colonizers, the race that came into these lands, Turtle Island, and raped, ravaged, roiled the land with fire and pesticides. The murdering savages, those Puritans, those Hudson Bay Company men, those Carnegies, those Rockefellers, Oppenheimers, the entire bastards in the 5 percent, they are the true lords of truth, lords of information. Anyone else stepping outside their wheelhouse, well, off with their heads.

Off with their heads, I say: Scientists!

The EU authorities’ assumption that glyphosate does not spread through the air has been disproven. The results of the German study “Pesticide pollution of the air” prove that glyphosate and dozens of other pesticides are traveling through the air for miles into national parks and cities. The analysis was initially published in 2019 and has now been peer-reviewed by independent scientists and published in the journal Environmental Sciences Europe. It was commissioned by the Bündnis für eine enkeltaugliche Landwirtschaft and the Umweltinstitut München and is the most comprehensive data set on pesticide pollution in the air in Germany. However, the EU authorities responsible for the approval process concerning the use of glyphosate have so far excluded air transport.

And, wise words from the email writer who contacted me, again:

“Paul: It has been known for years that Roundup travels through the air. The ag agents in my county in California held seminars for the farmers forty years ago where they said farmers could face fines and have their beloved Roundup restricted if they sprayed it when it was windy, not that any farmer ever faced a fine or stopped doing so. There was spotting on leaves where Roundup droplets had landed that ag agents would point out the cause as being from airborne Roundup. Just more proof of Capitalism killing everything for the profits of a few. ”

An immediate international moratorium on all dual-use gain-of-function research must be instated and all existing experimentation must be autoclaved, only greed and hubris have ever been served by attempting this type of genetic manipulation. Humanity does not need a vaccine against HIV derived from a coronavirus, nor do we need to be tinkering with genetic material that holds the potential to wipe a significant percentage of us off the face of the Earth. Failure to embrace such a ban may effectively become a death sentence for our species, assuming we aren’t already on our last mile. Reinstate the global moratorium on “gain-of-function” research. Sign the petition here!

Do you want to know how many people in the Western world want to hear that the batty bioengineered SARS-CoV19 was manufactured at the University of North Carolina, and under the auspices of Fauci and His Gang? Read up, study, and learn how this virus was bio-engineered at the spike-protein genes which was already done at UNC to make an extraordinarily virulent coronavirus.

Oh, all the news unfit to print, that is the continuing criminal enterprise system of America, of USA Media, of the Disorientation of the Discourse, and with all those felons and futures thieves and tax evaders and country coup d’état lovers in office, in the senate, congress, executive branch, US military, state department, CIA, all the posts tied to US Patriot Act, and then all the military contractors outright lying and loving their bank accounts, in-house ones, and off-shore. Land, real estate, mutual funds, private stocks, under the table deals, this is the White Savior, man, so anything tied to Pfizer or to any of the scum, it should be a slam dunk to not only doubt their motives and word, but to outright demand their heads.

I lose more people on this stuff, every day, just asking them to listen, read, consider!

Why does Christina Parks, Ph.D., object to the idea that a “vaccine passport” will reduce COVID rates? And why don’t African Americans and Ph.D.’s want the vaccine? Parks, whose Ph.D. is in cellular and molecular biology, addressed those questions and more on the latest episode of “The Defender Show,” where she told the show’s host, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., that mandating something to be injected into somebody’s body is “just ridiculous,” and vaccine passports are “blatantly illegal.” Parks said there are two reasons she objects to vaccine mandates and passports: lack of informed consent and lack of science to support them. Parks explained how mRNA vaccines were never designed to prevent transmission of the pathogen, even though they were marketed that way. All you have to do, she said, is read and understand the clinical trials.

Watch and learn, The Defender.

The real agenda of those billionaires: first the forced jabs, the biometrics, the implants, transhumanism 5.0. 5 G and 6 G up your rectum.

From Caitlin Johnstone —**quoting her

In 2018 the influential author and professor Douglas Rushkoff wrote an article titled “Survival of the Richest” in which he disclosed that a year earlier he had been paid an enormous fee to meet with five extremely wealthy hedge funders. Rushkoff says the unnamed billionaires sought out his advice for strategizing their survival after what they called “the event,” their term for the collapse of civilization via climate destruction, nuclear war or some other catastrophe which they apparently viewed as likely enough and close enough to start planning for. Rushkoff writes that eventually it became clear that the foremost concern of these plutocrats was maintaining control over a security force which would protect their estates from the rabble in a post-apocalyptic world where money might not mean anything. I encourage you to read the following paragraph from the article carefully, because it says so much about how these people see our future, our world, and their fellow human beings:

‘This single question occupied us for the rest of the hour. They knew armed guards would be required to protect their compounds from the angry mobs. But how would they pay the guards once money was worthless? What would stop the guards from choosing their own leader? The billionaires considered using special combination locks on the food supply that only they knew. Or making guards wear disciplinary collars of some kind in return for their survival. Or maybe building robots to serve as guards and workers — if that technology could be developed in time.’

Something to keep in mind if you ever find yourself fervently hoping that the world will be saved by billionaires. LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman has said that more than half of Silicon Valley’s billionaires have invested in some type of “apocalypse insurance” such as an underground bunker to ensure they survive whatever disasters ensue from the status quo they currently benefit so immensely from. ** end quote!

Back to the top — generational trauma, structural violence, environmental racism, killing us all with the military industrial complex, with those neocons and neoliberals, both fucked up parties, Demons and Inquisition, democrats (sic) and republicans (sic). The amount of trauma upon trauma on people now, just a few dozen months after the March 2020 big triple lie of planned pandemic, to mask or not to mask, to quarantine, or not to quarantine. To social distance or not. All the while there were thousands of doctors and others with cures, with ways to weather the corona flu, without hospitalization, intubation, the rest of the sick sick Soylent Green scenario.

Again, War is a Racket, Big Pharma is War, Capitalism is a Continuing Criminal Racket. War is Peace, and Up is Down. Here, Lowkey and Ho, talking about a very slim view of capitalism a la Iraq and Afghanistan. This is it, the big rip off. Oh, if they really wanted to save us from the virus, the pollutants, the antimicrobial resistance, all of it, now wouldn’t these narcissist criminals, Trump and Biden et al, go after all those people who have stolen trillions? Trillions for, hmm, clean water systems for USA and the globe. Clean farms? Great schools? Medical clinics EVERYWHERE? There are many many millions of heads that have to roll to start from scratch, to get the people’s and the planet’s revolution up and running. Could be your senator or your uncle, mom or banker. Many many murderers have to go, no?

Listen/watch: Just one shitty exercise in theft and murder. Imagine all the other rackets!