FDA: Covid Vaccine = “U.S. weapon system”



Among the many justifications I hear from those who volunteered as subjects for experimental gene therapy, two are the most hilarious:

“I did my research and feel comfortable with my decision”

“I have a healthy distrust of authority and I’m vaccinated”

To the first alibi, my response is simple: When a drug is developed at “warp speed,” there is no useful research for you to consult. In fact, YOU are the research. To response #2, I’d suggest you read my article here. Also, thanks to links sent to me by my friend Joe from Maine. I’ll point those who use either “rationale” in the following direction.



Click here for the “Summary Basis for Regulatory Action” from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) — dated August 23, 2021. The document is heavily redacted for reason “b4” because the classified information would “clearly and demonstrably” reveal information that would “impair the application of state-of-the-art technology within a U.S. weapon system.”

Did you know that you lined up and posted selfies for the “application of state-of-the-art technology within a U.S. weapon system”? Was your healthy distrust of authority helpful in making this choice? When you did your “research,” did you consult the “Summary Basis for Regulatory Action”? P.S. How tasty was that free donut?

If this so-called vaccine is truly “safe and effective,” why does the FDA feel the need to hide information from those being coerced into taking it? Where and how does the military come into play? Why can no one be held liable for any side effects? If you cannot answer these and countless other questions, face facts: You didn’t do nearly enough research and you do not have anything even approaching a healthy distrust of authority. You had genetically engineered mRNA particles wrapped in glycosylated nano lipids injected into you without knowing how it may or may not impact your well-being.

Meanwhile, you might be mocking those who resisted the application of state-of-the-art technology within a U.S. weapon system. You might be calling them names and blaming them for the ongoing pandemic. You might be supportive of mandates and mass firings of “essential” workers. If so, the relentless conditioning is working on you but, fortunately, it’s a house of cards. All it takes for the entire facade to crumble is for people like you to start questioning the narrative. Turn off your TVs, stop scrolling your news feeds, and join us. Spoiler alert: The emperor has no clothes. He’s been waving his balls in your face since Day One.