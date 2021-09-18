We’re All in This Together!

In 2020, health care workers could do no harm.

We praised their vast medical skills and knowledge. We banged our pots and pans for them and hung signs to profess our eternal gratitude. Well… maybe not exactly eternal. In 2021, you see, we’re dismissing their medical knowledge and our pots and pans have been replaced with pitchforks and torches.

The message to our “health care heroes” is simple: get the jab or else. Never mind that you are literally health care workers, we get to decide what medicines should be injected into you. And if you don’t like it, you’ll be fired — and you’ll deserve it. And once you’ve been fired for exerting your medical knowledge and protecting your bodily sovereignty, you may even be denied unemployment insurance. Good luck being homeless, you ignorant Trump lovers!

Never mind that just last year we genuflected in awe before your medical expertise. Today, we’ll publicly condemn you as unworthy of your scrubs. For example, here are just two excerpts from countless “letters to the editor” all across the Land of the Free™:

“These workers are dishonoring their profession by neglecting patient safety and showing their ignorance of basic scientific facts. I have confidence that this group of people will not get their shots after the vaccines win full approval from federal regulators and will join other anti-vaxxers in spreading dangerous COVID variants.”

“If you don’t believe in medical science and the safety practices of the profession, then a career in medicine is not for you.”

Now, I have proven over and over that “basic scientific facts” and “medical science” are both tenuous concepts when viewed through the lens of current corporate propaganda. I won’t rehash that now but you can click here and here for two recent articles of mine. What also should be alarming is how easily programmable we’ve become.

The powers-that-be required us to support the “health care heroes” narrative in 2020. So we did with obedience and gusto. The narrative in 2021 is all about the jab. And boy, have we delivered! Most Americans not only lined up for a shot without knowing what was being done to them. They also became unpaid cheerleaders, pubic relations workers, and enforcers for Big Pharma and government mandates. After all, we’re all in this together… right?

Reminder: This is what happens in a culture addicted to propaganda and fake news…