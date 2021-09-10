News on China | No. 67

Among the topics in this episode of News on China: how China plans to control housing prices, mushroom cultivation and poverty alleviation, and China seeking the integration of Guangdong and Macao.
Some Fantastic Place: Essays on Non-humans and Yahoomans Randy Shields
The Tragedy of American Science: From Truman to Trump Clifford D Conner
Bright Green Lies: How the Environmental Movement Lost Its Way and What We Can Do About It Derrick Jensen, Lierre Keith, and Max Wilbert
The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonial Conquest and Resistance Rashid Khalidi
Cruelty or Humanity: Challenges, Opportunities and Responsibilities Start Rees
Why China Leads the World: Talent at the Top, Data in the Middle, Democracy at the Bottom Godfree Roberts
Forget the Alamo: The Rise and Fall of an American Myth Bryan Burrough, Chris Tomlinson, & Jason Stanford
The Other Side of the Story: A Secret War in Hong Kong Nury Vittachi
Washington Bullets: A History of the CIA, Coups, and Assassinations Vijay Prashad
Immovable Object: North Korea’s 70 Years at War with American Power A. B. Abrams
by Dongsheng News / September 10th, 2021
Among the topics in this episode of News on China: how China plans to control housing prices, mushroom cultivation and poverty alleviation, and China seeking the integration of Guangdong and Macao.
This article was posted on Friday, September 10th, 2021 at 2:20pm and is filed under China, Housing/Homelessness, Video.
All content © 2007-2021 Dissident Voice and respective authors | Subscribe to the DV RSS feed | Top