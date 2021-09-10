News on China | No. 67

by Dongsheng News / September 10th, 2021

Among the topics in this episode of News on China: how China plans to control housing prices, mushroom cultivation and poverty alleviation, and China seeking the integration of Guangdong and Macao.

Dongsheng (Eastern Voices) is an international collective of researchers interested in Chinese politics and society. The interest in China is growing everywhere. Yet most of the available news and analysis outside China is produced by corporate media from the Global North. Dongsheng provides access to Chinese perspectives. Read other articles by Dongsheng News, or visit Dongsheng News's website.

