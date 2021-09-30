When you post those happy concert video clips, do you miss us? As you click “share” on the ‘gram to show off your latest (indoor restaurant) meal, are you feeling even a little bit lonely? While typing something about “rise and grind” on your gym bathroom mirror selfies, does a hint of emptiness sneak into your soul? Do you feel any regret at all for not speaking out against repressive mandates — even when you don’t think they impact you? (Spoiler alert: They do.)

You go about your lives with your mask on your face and your vaccination card in your wallet, and you think “I’ve done my part.” Have you? Does anyone’s part end when they take steps (real or imagined) to look out for themselves?

Weren’t you banging pots and pans in spring 2020? Weren’t you making posts about how “we’re all in the together”? Didn’t you talk about things being better and more civil once Trump was dethroned? Didn’t you declare that we’d be done with alternate facts and fake news? What happened to you?

If you don’t miss us, do you think you’ll miss your rights when they’re taken from you? Will you miss your bodily sovereignty when digital medicine becomes the non-negotiable norm?

Are you okay living your “best life” while friends and family members are being segregated for making personal choices about their own bodies? Have you already chosen to forget about us or does some part of you feel a pang of guilt deep inside? I just wanna know: Do you miss us?