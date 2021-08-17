Real Science: Covid-19 Vaccine FAQ

There seems to be a consensus that if someone swims against the tide, it means they have not done serious deliberation. In my case, this perception is diametrically opposed to the truth. Hence, I will present one last article on the topic of Covid-19 vaccines and do my best to answer some of the more common questions I’ve encountered. First request: If you choose to respond, please only do so if you have an evidence-based retort to any of the points made below. My goal here is to punch enough holes in the general mainstream narrative to provoke some critical thinking. You have about 2000 words below — chock full of evidence and hyperlinks. I urge you to consider it as a whole and ask yourself why these facts probably do not match what you’ve been told for 18 months. Remember, it’s a lot easier to blithely dismiss someone as an “anti-vaxxer” than it is to actually do the work to learn what’s being put in your body. Second request: Please do that work.

*****

Q. Why have you written that the Covid-19 vaccines aren’t actually “vaccines”?

Because they’re not. According to the World Health Organization, a vaccine contains “weakened or inactive parts of a particular organism (antigen) that triggers an immune response within the body.” Vaccines do not prevent infection but MAY prevent symptoms. They can also fail for several reasons. One such reason — particularly relevant when discussing Covid-19 — is antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE). This is also known as vaccine-enhanced disease (VED).

ADE occurs when “the antibodies generated during an immune response recognize and bind to a pathogen, but they are unable to prevent infection.” For example, there’s the case of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) which causes pneumonia in children. A traditional vaccine was made but children who were given the vaccine were found to be “more likely to develop or die from pneumonia after infection with RSV.” This is one of the many, many reasons why vaccines for respiratory viruses are tricky. It’s why all vaccines must be created and tested over extended periods of time. No “warp speed” stuff.

Q. So, if they aren’t vaccines, what are they bribing and forcing us to get?

They are genetically engineered mRNA particles wrapped in glycosylated nano lipids. The Covid shots are designed as sort of a workaround of your DNA. Under normal conditions, messenger RNA (a.k.a. mRNA) uses pre-existing genetic information to create a blueprint for making the protein we need. In each of our cells lies a code to keep this process running. Diseases can sometimes occur if that code is altered. Enter the mRNA vaccines.



The genetically engineered version of mRNA bypasses your DNA by giving your cells different instructions: manufacture part of Covid virus (its spike protein coating). Our ribosomes can’t tell the difference between this and actual instructions from our own DNA so, off they go. In other words, the aforementioned code has been altered. As some of you may recognize, it behaves very much like a computer virus. Moderna even markets their shot as the “software of life.”

Moderna openly declares: “Recognizing the broad potential of mRNA science, we set out to create an mRNA technology platform that functions very much like an operating system on a computer. It is designed so that it can plug and play interchangeably with different programs. In our case, the ‘program’ or ‘app’ is our mRNA drug — the unique mRNA sequence that codes for a protein.”

Translation: It’s not a vaccine. It’s more of a genetic hack. Never before has this approach been used on humans. Again, this is the very definition of an experimental medication. They are not yet approved (more about that soon) and they utilize under-tested nanotechnology. It’s a novel form of medical therapy in which some of the ingredients do not even have to be divulged because the pharmaceutical companies claim those ingredients to be “proprietary.”



Q. Are the “vaccines” safe?

No one knows yet. No one will definitively know for a long time. We are told that most adverse effects happen within weeks of any vaccine being administered. This statement is deliberately disingenuous because we’re not talking about traditional vaccines. The Covid shots are brand new technologies being tested on a global population of billions. There are no long-term results yet because long-term results first require “long-term” to happen.

In the rush to get these gene therapies out, corners were inevitably cut. For example, they were not tested to discern:

Their impact on the brain, kidneys, heart, or lungs

Reactions and contraindications with other drugs

Toxicity

The following toxicity tests were NOT done:

Toxicokinetic (assessment of systemic exposure)

Genotoxicity (possible damage to our DNA)

Carcinogenicity (ability or tendency to produce cancer)

No studies on pregnant women or prenatal/postnatal impacts were performed (as is the case with many clinical trials). No one yet knows if or how the “vaccines” will affect future pregnancies if either parent has had the shot.

All of this demonstrates why the average vaccine has previously taken about 7 to 10 years to go from collecting viral samples to licensing a drug. Until now, the fastest vaccine ever approved (and considered successful) was for the mumps. That took four years (1963 to 1967) and it didn’t use novel nanotechnology.

Q. But do the Covid shots work?

It’s way too early to tell but so far, perhaps not so much. These genetically modified “apps” have not been shown to prevent you from catching and/or spreading SARS-CoV-2. If they work for some people, they might reduce your odds of getting a severe case in the short term. (That makes them far more like a treatment than an inoculation.) Currently, the FDA does not know if any of the shots offer:

Sustained efficacy for more than a few months

Any benefits for those who’ve already tested positive

Prevention of transmission

Protection against possible variants

Reduction of deaths

Despite all this, the shots may be fully approved by the time you read this.

Q. Will the FDA approve it soon?

It sure looks like they will make the political decision to approve the Covid “vaccines” despite knowing precious little about them. Pro tip: Don’t put much credence in the stamp of FDA approval anyway. On average, the FDA pulls 4,500 of their once-approved medicines and devices from the shelves every single year. This partially explains how the third (at least) leading cause of death in the U.S is medical error. Do not mistake “approval” for “safe” or “effective.”



Q. Why do we keep hearing that side effects are “extremely rare”?

When, in corporate history, has a company openly discussed the negative impacts of its products? I suggest you do even the most rudimentary research into the tobacco industry for an idea of what we’re up against. Big Tobacco executives knowingly covered up the damage being done via smoking for several decades until they were finally found guilty of violating civil racketeering laws in 2006. Meanwhile, tobacco products are still on the market and receive more than $60 million in subsidies per year through the federally subsidized crop insurance program.

Some of the actual Big Pharma companies making tens of billions from their Covid shots have long and scandalous histories of violations. Click here to find a sampling of Pfizer’s violations. Click here to find a sampling of Johnson and Johnson’s violations. What about Moderna, you wonder? Well, guess what? The Covid genetic therapy is the FIRST product the company has ever brought to market! Comforting, huh?

Meanwhile, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is brimming with reports of side effects — ranging from nearly 100,000 office visits to over 12,000 deaths. VAERS is the primary government mechanism for documenting adverse vaccine reactions in the U.S. These are “only” reports, of course, but consider this: The actual number of adverse events is most likely quite significantly higher because VAERS is a passive surveillance system that relies on the willingness of individuals and professionals to submit reports voluntarily. Currently, very few medical professionals are brave enough to report such side effects — fear for their reputation or possibly, their job.

Q. Are the pharmaceutical companies liable in any way?

Thanks to the PREP Act, the pharmaceutical companies who made the experimental shots have been granted full immunity from liability. You can’t sue them. You can’t sue the politicians coercing you into the shots. And you certainly can’t sue Jennifer Aniston or any other jab-happy celebrity. If no one in charge will take responsibility for these products, why should we trust them? Fact: The only guaranteed immunity related to the “vaccines” is corporate immunity from lawsuits.

Q. Will children under 12 be getting the jab soon?

They probably will despite published evidence that reported hospitalization rates “greatly overestimate the true burden of COVID-19 disease in children.” Click here to learn more.

Q. What about masks and social distancing? Do they work?

I don’t want to stray too far away from the concept of vaccines in this particular article but click here for a very detailed explanation of how we have NO randomized controlled trials that prove the effectiveness of masks against viruses. And click here to read my own article about the 6-feet-apart social distance canard.

Q. But don’t we have to do something to deal with all these cases and deaths?

To answer your question, I must point you to the facts surrounding how we counted “all these cases and deaths.” It comes down to a test so flawed that the CDC has just revoked it: the PCR swab test.

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test works by converting the virus’s RNA into DNA (coronaviruses don’t have DNA). The PCR process makes millions of copies of the manufactured DNA by running it through “cycles” in a process called amplification. The more cycles run, the more the DNA can be copied. If no copies can be made, theoretically, no virus is present. The test provides a yes-no answer rather than offer any indication of how much virus was found, how old the virus is, or whether or not the virus is even capable of infectivity.

According to the University of Oxford’s Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine, the PCR test is responsible for an unknown amount of false-positive results because too many cycles have consistently been run from the start. Even the sainted Dr. Fauci himself has explained that anything over 36 cycles will result in finding only dead nucleotides that create false positives. Meanwhile, over 40 cycles of amplification have been regularly used for Covid testing for nearly 18 months.

The probability of a false-positive result is as high as 97 percent at 35 cycles or higher which will detect past, latent viruses which no longer pose a threat. There’s also the distinct likelihood that the “gold standard” Covid test may not be able to tell the difference between various respiratory diseases. This would very much explain how there could be 38 million U.S. cases of the flu in 2019-20 but only 1,822 in 2020-21. Meanwhile, there have been (as of this writing), a reported 36,663,000 positive Covid tests in the U.S.

Kary Mullis invented the PCR test — for which he was given the 1993 Nobel Prize in chemistry. Before he passed away in 2019, Mullis stated that his test is “incapable of diagnosing disease” as it cannot distinguish between inactive and reproductive viruses. He said this about Fauci (the man who spearheaded the use of PCR tests for Covid-19): “This man thinks you can take a blood sample and stick it in an electron microscope and if it’s got a virus in there, you will know it. He doesn’t understand electron microscopy and he doesn’t understand medicine. He should not be in a position like he’s in.”

The CDC announced that after December 31, 2021, it will withdraw the PCR test to diagnose SARS-CoV-2. But the damage has already been done. The inherently faulty and highly exaggerated counts of cases and deaths have led to lockdowns, economic crises, social unrest, draconian measures, and an irrational acceptance of whatever “science” currently deems to be the truth.

Q. So, how many people really got SARS-CoV-2, and how many died specifically from the virus?

We will never know but the real numbers are probably well below the official count. And keep in mind that only 6 percent of those who have died with Covid did not have any underlying conditions. The other 94 percent had an average of 2.6 to 2.9 co-morbidities (pre-existing conditions that could be the actual cause of death). To assign Covid as the sole cause of death for those 94 percent is dishonest and flawed “science.”

Q. What does all this have to do with the vaccines?

The failed PCR test led to elevated numbers which led to genetic therapies being rushed through approval to address what appeared to be a much greater health crisis. People across the globe are now lining up to volunteer as subjects in the largest mass biological experiment in human history — and those in charge are immune from liability. That’s why it makes sense to do your own homework (as I have done above) and make a truly informed choice instead of blindly trusting the media, Big Pharma, or government officials. Nothing should ever be forced or mandated upon anyone. As the meme below declares: “If I’m responsible for the outcome, then I get to make the decision.”

