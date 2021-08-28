News on China | No. 65

China begins reforms to more equitably redistribute wealth, as it promotes a “common prosperity”: the sharing of cultural and material wealth in society.
Some Fantastic Place: Essays on Non-humans and Yahoomans Randy Shields
Cruelty or Humanity: Challenges, Opportunities and Responsibilities Start Rees
Bright Green Lies: How the Environmental Movement Lost Its Way and What We Can Do About It Derrick Jensen, Lierre Keith, and Max Wilbert
Forget the Alamo: The Rise and Fall of an American Myth Bryan Burrough, Chris Tomlinson, & Jason Stanford
The Other Side of the Story: A Secret War in Hong Kong Nury Vittachi
Why China Leads the World: Talent at the Top, Data in the Middle, Democracy at the Bottom Godfree Roberts
Except for Palestine: The Limits of Progressive Politics Marc Lamont Hill and Mitchell Plitnick
Immovable Object: North Korea’s 70 Years at War with American Power A. B. Abrams
Seeking Truth in a Country of Lies Edward Curtin
Washington Bullets: A History of the CIA, Coups, and Assassinations Vijay Prashad
by Dongsheng News / August 27th, 2021
China begins reforms to more equitably redistribute wealth, as it promotes a “common prosperity”: the sharing of cultural and material wealth in society.
This article was posted on Friday, August 27th, 2021 at 5:16pm and is filed under China, Classism, Socialism, Video.
All content © 2007-2021 Dissident Voice and respective authors | Subscribe to the DV RSS feed | Top