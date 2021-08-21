News on China | No. 64

In episode 64: The United States disengages from Afghanistan, its image in tatters. China, on the other hand, stays engaged. The disinformation campaign in Xinjiang has negatively impacted western corporations who played along with the disinformation. Chinese technology continues to advance in AI. Chinese show a high regard for their cultural heritage.
Dongsheng (Eastern Voices) is an international collective of researchers interested in Chinese politics and society. The interest in China is growing everywhere. Yet most of the available news and analysis outside China is produced by corporate media from the Global North. Dongsheng provides access to Chinese perspectives. Read other articles by Dongsheng News, or visit Dongsheng News's website.
This article was posted on Saturday, August 21st, 2021 at 7:14am and is filed under China, Video.