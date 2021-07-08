Women Everywhere in the World Are Squeezed into a Tight Corner

Sandra Eleta (Panama), La servidumbre, 1978-79.

Between 30 June and 2 July 2021, the United Nations and other multilateral organisations held the Generation Equality Forum in Paris (France). The forum was held to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action set out at the Fourth World Conference on Women (1995). Re-reading the Beijing Platform shows that rather than advance the cause of justice and equality, many countries have slipped backwards. Critical areas of concern to be addressed included the following:

The burden of poverty on women.

Inequalities and inadequacies in access to education, training, healthcare, employment, and decision-making.

Violence against women, including the grave dangers for women in armed conflict.

Lack of respect for women as well as inadequate promotion and protection of women’s human rights.

Persistent discrimination against and violations of the rights of the girl child.

Insufficient mechanisms at all levels to promote the advancement of women.

As part of the forum held in Paris last week, a group of agencies – including the World Health Organisation (WHO) – released a set of twelve papers that considered developments in the past twenty-five years, with an emphasis on the social impact of the pandemic. The lead paper notes that it ‘is disheartening that still not one country can claim to have achieved gender equality’. Furthermore, ‘the COVID-19 pandemic has been a serious setback for gender equality and women’s health’. Some key requirements for a way forward emerge out of these twelve papers:

‘The first requirement is that paid employment and unpaid care work are valued equally, recognising the fact that many women are not employed or work in informal sectors and that women bear a disproportionate burden of unpaid care work’. Universal coverage for healthcare is necessary, with comprehensive sexual and reproductive healthcare included in the coverage. Universal social protections should include provisions for childcare, paid parental, sick, and family care leave, and a pension for the elderly. Women’s movements must be supported, and women must participate fully in the construction of policies in all sectors of society. Reflecting on the role of women in politics and government, the head of UN Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, told the forum, ‘Women make up one quarter of those who are managers, they are one quarter of parliamentarians around the world, they are one quarter of those who negotiate climate change, they are less than one quarter of those who negotiate peace agreements. All these decisions have a fundamental impact on their capacity to have a life that is meaningful’.