They Live but “It” Doesn’t

The Black Cloud Hiding the Light

Two years ago I considered myself a communist, or a fucking commie as I would say now. I believed that communism must be the answer to all the evils of capitalism, for what other options were possible? An online commie rag seduced and groomed me with praise, and I became a senior contributing editor at what I now suspect to be a three letter agency operation. I was an unwitting propaganda producing shill for the New World Order long before ever hearing of Klaus, Prince Charlie, and their gang of thugs. But I’ve mended my ways and seen the light.

Covid madness began at the same time I became aware of the Chinese Social Credit System and my world shook until my former enlightenment lay in smoldering ruins all around me. Searching in vain for something solid to hold onto, I began serious research into vaccines. Thanks to the likes of Kennedy, Tenpenny, Bigtree, and many others, my lifetime suspicions were confirmed. Vaccines are a complete fraud, and are largely responsible for weakening, sickening, and overly-drugging the world population with “treatments” for the chronic diseases caused by the toxic jabs. Vaccines, with their complete immunity to legal recourse, are a vile but lucrative business model.

As my internet studies bent in what I believe was M.L.K.’s long arc of justice, from the far left to far right, and then off the political spectrum and into the loving arms of volunteerism, I began to understand how John D. Rockefeller took over complete control of the world’s healthcare systems, and shut down all views contrary to his father’s Snake Oil Model. I discovered that Rockefeller, Morgan, Rothschild, Carnegie, and a small cabal of co-conspirators worldwide, have long controlled politics, the military, intelligence agencies, and police, public education, nearly all food production, radio, television, newspapers, transportation, and banking. Not certain when the tradition started, but the scions of our original owners often refer to us as “the rats”, at their international orgies of power and depravity.

We rats are resources to be managed and harvested, and it is clear that their Great Reset plans include a much smaller infestation of two-legged rodents than are now breathing their air. They want us dead, but like demonic little children, they want to torture us for some amusement. They’ve managed to (con)vince most of their rats to line up for the rat poison injection, and who’s to know whether it’s mostly euthanasia or transhumanism on their agenda. We know that the jabs were produced by DARPA, and that we the people of the USA and the world are under attack by our own governments. Their entrainment of a vast majority of rats is absolute, likely irreversible, and enhanced by recent transhuman upgrades and 5G technology. These are now the walking dead, and will invariably refuse to be saved from inglorious demise.

The rest of us rat-proles who understand that we’re at war with those who assume absolute authority, have studied the enemy to varying degrees, and are forming our battle plans. Right now the truth and freedom community is distracted by the whole Wuhan Lab leak theory, which I believe to be no less than part of the biggest bread and circuses production ever staged. Rockefeller shut down all discussion of Germ Theory vs. Terrain Theory a century ago, and the general public has been cowering in fear of the lie of the virus ever since.

Those of us who haven’t signed up for the ongoing international genocide know that only the truth can save us from untimely demise, set us free, and preserve some degree of freedom for our progeny. If you’re among the almost consensus-level huge majority who still debate the virus origins, you might want to consider a few incongruities. SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus has never been shown to exist. There are no studies anywhere which have completely isolated any virus. Viral particles are produced inside cells and are debris from the tens of billions of dead cells which we rats shed each day. They do not cause disease, nor do they fly five and a half feet from our respiratory orifices. There are no studies anywhere which prove that viruses cause disease. Instead, disease is almost certainly caused by toxins and deficiencies.

Jonas Salk was a card-carrying eugenicist who believed that the rat population must be managed by the wise use of pharmaceuticals. He proudly shared his philosophy in “Survival of the Wisest” (1973). By the way polio, the summer disease, disappeared at the same time DDT was prohibited. Tony Fauci pulled off the AIDS Pandemic with the same slight of hand. Luc Montagnier, who discovered the HIV virus, did not believe that viruses cause disease. Kary Mullis, who invented the PCR test (Covid and AIDS test) died conveniently a few months before Covid-19 arrived. He said often and loudly that Fauci is a scoundrel and a liar, and would welcome televised debate with him. He also insisted that the PCR test can not be used to detect disease.

They pulled off the Spanish Flu and AIDS pandemics with the same slight of hand they now use. Sicken with a jab or outlawed chemotherapy drugs (like AZT), call the effects of the toxic jab or drugs a viral disease, then test vast numbers of rats with no symptoms with a test not designed to detect any disease, administer more jabs or drugs to everyone, then bury the bodies. Simple population control. So necessary to keep the damnable common rats in check. They Live. Whether their humanlike appearance is truly human or reptilian is interesting debate material, but no matter which, they must be stopped.

Since the private banking cartel called The Federal Reserve was created in 1913 They have been creating money out of thin air, and have convinced most Americans for more than a century that those paper notes have value. The existence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was easy to pull off. Cute little computer-generated spike-protein covered colorful spheres could be imagined flying through the air like a miniscule invisible invading army. The media played and is playing its role in making certain there is no debate over the subject. Money, viruses, and fear…all from thin air…brilliantly vile.

They Live but “It” doesn’t. There is no virus causing a disease. Germ versus Terrain? Both are theories. Covid-19 is a black cloud obscuring the truth. Once all visions of a disease causing virus are gone, there will be no vestiges of fear left behind. There is a battle ahead, and when we deny the virus and remove the emperor’s fig leaf, we’ll also discover that he has no balls. Then there will be a second judgment at Nuremberg, and we can put our extensive prison system to some good use. My list is long.