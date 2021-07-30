The CDC revokes PCR testing. What does that say about the Covid count?

Please allow me to introduce a brief recap before I get to the latest news. I’ve already told you how and why the Covid rules make no sense and should not be trusted. Click here to read more. I also explained how Covid deaths are counted using vague criteria like “may have been caused by” or “was likely a result of COVID-19 or COVID-19-like symptoms.” Click here to read more.

More recently, I highlighted a study (pre-published in the journal, Hospital Pediatrics) that reported hospitalization rates “greatly overestimate the true burden of COVID-19 disease in children.” Summing up, the study’s authors logically noted that their findings clearly illustrate the need to perform similar retrospective chart reviews for COVID-19-coded adult hospitalizations and overall mortality. Click here to read about that.

Then came the very recent news that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) will “withdraw the request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel, the assay first introduced in February 2020 for detection of SARS-CoV-2 only” as of December 31, 2021.

PCR (polymerase chain reaction) has been the official test of choice for Covid. Its failings as a test have become the source of the outrageous statistics that continue to scare us into submission. This includes dramatically over-counting Covid cases and dramatically undercounting flu cases. According to the World Health Organization, the flu seems to have magically disappeared. There were about 38,000,000 reported cases during the 2019-2020 flu season. In 2020-21, the number was 1,822. Sure, a small dip might be expected due to Covid mitigation tactics. But virtually every single case? Is it not rational to wonder how many flu cases and deaths have been incorrectly added to the Covid lists? (For context, there were 34,200 flu-related deaths in the U.S. in 2019-20 but the yearly flu-death average ranges from 12,000 to 61,000 deaths.)

Skeptics questioned the validity of the PCR (in the context of Covid) from day one. More importantly, the creator of the test — the late Kary B. Mullis, who won a Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his PCR work — was quite outspoken on the topic: “This man thinks you can take a blood sample and stick it in an electron microscope and if it’s got a virus in there, you will know it. He doesn’t understand electron microscopy and he doesn’t understand medicine. He should not be in a position like he’s in.”

The man Mullis was talking about is a five-decades-and-running unelected technocrat who is the highest paid out of all four million federal employees (earning $417,608 — an annual salary higher than that of the president) and runs a government department with a budget over $6 billion.

Yep, you guessed it. Mullis was talking about Tony Fauci. Fauci holds no advanced degrees in molecular biology or biochemistry. He is not a virologist. The highly decorated and celebrated Mullis was hip to Fauci and would frequently challenge him to public debates. Fauci never accepted. Sadly, Mullis died shortly before this latest pandemic. We could’ve used his voice of reason amidst the political pandering and science-as-religion fervor.

According to Mullis, bureaucrats like Fauci have a “personal kind of agenda. They make up their own rules as they go. They change them when they want to.” Furthermore, “Tony Fauci does not mind going on television in front of the people, face out, and lie directly into the camera.”

Please allow me to introduce another recap. False numbers — like the Covid deaths and cases count — have been used to impose deadly lockdowns upon us. They have also been the driving force behind a massive campaign to vaccinate billions with experimental gene therapy. For 16 months and counting, we’ve been conditioned to fear a virus based on numbers: cases and deaths.

You may think knowing the exact numbers doesn’t matter. You may think it’s heinous or “anti-science” for anyone to even question the official count. If that’s what you’re feeling right now, I invite you to explain your perspective to some of the humans impacted by the lockdowns, e.g.

72 million children pushed into illiteracy

The famine-stricken residents of Yemen, South Sudan, Burkina Faso, and northeastern Nigeria

9.3 million wasted and 2.6 million stunted children

15 million girls and women now dealing with unintended pregnancies

13 million girls who might be forced into child marriages

2 million girls enduring genital mutilation without campaigns in place to protect them

All the Japanese women caught up in an 83 percent increase in suicide

10,000 additional children dying each month from hunger

The numbers matter immensely but very few people seem to want to hear anything that challenges their acceptance of the “official” narrative (or their beloved Dr. Fauci). Every time you mock or ignore well-documented writing on this topic, you are showing ZERO concern for the tens of millions whose lives have been devastated thanks to lies and propaganda.

If you’re going to mourn those who died from Covid, you must also grieve for the tens of millions more who have been callously left to suffer and die by the disproportionate lockdowns based on woefully flawed data. Perhaps the best way you can honor such horrific, ongoing, and unnecessary losses would be to finally start questioning everything you are being told — especially if it comes from the mouth of Tony Fauci. I strongly suggest you give it a try…