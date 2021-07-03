News on China | No. 57

Dongsheng (Eastern Voices) is an international collective of researchers interested in Chinese politics and society. The interest in China is growing everywhere. Yet most of the available news and analysis outside China is produced by corporate media from the Global North. Dongsheng provides access to Chinese perspectives. Read other articles by Dongsheng News, or visit Dongsheng News's website.
This article was posted on Saturday, July 3rd, 2021 at 10:24am and is filed under Agriculture, Brazil, China, Communism/Marxism/Maoism, Lula da Silva.