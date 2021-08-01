Corrupted [Love] Ballads

We were half-listening to ‘Willow’s Song’

from the original Wicker Man movie

… whilst she was [frowning-face] busy

searching for important answers

inside a Paper Fortune Teller…

I’d previously constructed [alchemically]

out of a ‘Dear John Prison Letter’

… which I had STOPPED someone

from sticking in a post box 3 weeks ago.

“Quit with the fidgeting fingers…

you will not feel any better until you ride

that internal ‘Ache’ all smooth again…

to get ‘out’ of it you must go ‘through’ it.”

I offered, before twisting upwards,

from a sitting position… to streeetttccch,

at the exact second, the Dawn entered

through the stained-glassed top window.

“Tell me that story again…

about Flutter-Fuck the Fairy

… and how she turned her life around

by hiding ‘nightmares’ and ‘silent screams’

between the book pages of Grimoires…

concealed from the shallowness of Fickle.”

she asked, shifting focus from herself…

“No” I replied “I’m not leaving you alone.”