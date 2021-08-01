We were half-listening to ‘Willow’s Song’
from the original Wicker Man movie
… whilst she was [frowning-face] busy
searching for important answers
inside a Paper Fortune Teller…
I’d previously constructed [alchemically]
out of a ‘Dear John Prison Letter’
… which I had STOPPED someone
from sticking in a post box 3 weeks ago.
“Quit with the fidgeting fingers…
you will not feel any better until you ride
that internal ‘Ache’ all smooth again…
to get ‘out’ of it you must go ‘through’ it.”
I offered, before twisting upwards,
from a sitting position… to streeetttccch,
at the exact second, the Dawn entered
through the stained-glassed top window.
“Tell me that story again…
about Flutter-Fuck the Fairy
… and how she turned her life around
by hiding ‘nightmares’ and ‘silent screams’
between the book pages of Grimoires…
concealed from the shallowness of Fickle.”
she asked, shifting focus from herself…
“No” I replied “I’m not leaving you alone.”
Corrupted [Love] Ballads
