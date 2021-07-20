Assad Takes Oath for New Presidential Term, Vows to Fight “Economic War”

by Press TV / July 19th, 2021

President Bashar al-Assad has taken the oath of office for a fourth term in war-ravaged Syria, after taking 95 percent of the vote.

