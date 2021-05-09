Earth Day 2021: Continuing Education

I sat

Reading about Bernardone and Thoreau

Continuing Ed. about

Seeing the tree within the forest

Seeing the individual within humanity

Listening to Denver

Relearning about the inspiration

Found within a landscape

Reconnecting to the flora, fauna, and each other

Remembering a temperature inversion and smog in Donora, PA

And the Clean Air Act

Remembering the Cuyahoga River fire

And the EPA

Thinking about the struggle for

Peace, justice and equality

On this universally obscure planet

I stood up

To walk paths well known to me

I noticed changes and

What has remained the same

I thought

Children of the Earth

We are all one

It is in our genes

Celebrate the day

Celebrate our existence

Celebrate the Earth