Earth Day 2021: Continuing Education

I sat
Reading about Bernardone and Thoreau
Continuing Ed. about
Seeing the tree within the forest
Seeing the individual within humanity
Listening to Denver
Relearning about the inspiration
Found within a landscape
Reconnecting to the flora, fauna, and each other
Remembering a temperature inversion and smog in Donora, PA
And the Clean Air Act
Remembering the Cuyahoga River fire
And the EPA
Thinking about the struggle for
Peace, justice and equality
On this universally obscure planet
I stood up
To walk paths well known to me
I noticed changes and
What has remained the same
I thought
Children of the Earth
We are all one
It is in our genes
Celebrate the day
Celebrate our existence
Celebrate the Earth