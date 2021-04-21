System Fail # 8: The Ghosts of Democracy

[MATURE]

by subMedia / April 20th, 2021

Discussion about sexual assault (including against minors), torture; scenes of police brutality, murder.

In this episode, Dee Dos takes a look at recent developments in the social war in Greece, including the COVID-19 lockdown, the #MeToo movement and the hunger strike waged by 17th of November member Dimitris Koufontinas. We also include an interview with Athens-based anarchist, co-editor of We Are An Image From the Future: The Greek Revolt of December 2008 and member of the Void Network, Tasos Sagris.

