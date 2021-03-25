The Xinjiang “Genocide”

Canadian politicians: "serving America's geopolitical interests"

This is an excerpt from the “American/Canadian Propaganda – a Xinjiang ‘Genocide’ Panel” video. I encourage you to watch the whole thing, including Max Blumenthal’s part. The video can be found here: https://youtu.be/xdw1Nc6MJRg​ I’ve decided to subtitle this portion in both English and Chinese, as I know many overseas Chinese (and Asians in general) are suffering from the consequences of anti-China propaganda, and may even begin to believe it themselves. I’d like as many people as possible to understand this message encouraging people to think critically, dig deeper and do your own research. Don’t accept the anti-China propaganda for face value and equip yourself with facts.