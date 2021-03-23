The US Indo-Pacific Strategy and Its Delusions

Newsclick’s Prabir Purkayastha talks about the recent Anchorage meeting between Chinese and US officials, the larger dimensions of the Indo-Pacific strategy of the United States, and how all of this ties into the politics around vaccines that dominates global diplomacy today.
