(mature)

In this episode of System Fail we look at the devastating effects that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the people of Brazil. We also speak with Brazil-based anarchist Acácio Augusto, of the Universidade Federal de São Paulo (UNIFESP).

This episode was co-produced with our comrades at Antimidia, and we’re happy to be dropping it in two languages: English and Brazilian-Portuguese.

Falha de Sistena Ep. 7 – A Gripezinha Brasileira is available here.