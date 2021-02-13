US Sells Millions of Barrels of Seized Iranian Oil

American side hustle

by RT / February 13th, 2021

Need an idea for a side hustle? Put sanctions on a country, pirate its oil exports, then sell it! That’s what the US did with a million barrels of Iranian oil.

This article was posted on Saturday, February 13th, 2021 at 9:12am and is filed under Crimes against Peace, International Court of Justice, Iran, Oil, Gas, Coal, Pipelines.