CW: Graphic violence, police brutality, death

In this episode we take a look back at the January 6th debacle in DC, when Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building. We also talk with anarchist organizer and revolutionary emcee, Sima Lee.

Check out Sima Lee’s podcast, the Marooncast, which she co-hosts with KLC: buzzsprout.com/1414102

And check her music here: simalee.bandcamp.com/