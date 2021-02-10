Letter to the Australian Taxpayer-funded ABC and SBS Media re Anti-Arab & Anti-Jewish Anti-Semitism and False Reportage about Occupied Palestine

Dear ABC & SBS management and staff,

I am an anti-racist Jewish-Celtic scientist, humanitarian, artist and writer from one of Hungary’s most famous Jewish families (ask any mathematician or surgeon). Only about a dozen of my wider family survived the Jewish Holocaust in Hungary in 1944-1945. For all decent people and in particular anti-racist Jewish humanitarians the core messages from the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million Jews killed through violence or imposed deprivation) – and from the more general Nazi Germany-imposed WW2 European Holocaust (30 million Slavs, Jews and Gypsies killed), the WW2 Bengali Holocaust (6-7 million Indians starved to death for strategic reasons by the British with Australian complicity), and the 1937-1945 Japan-imposed WW2 Chinese Holocaust (35-40 million killed) – are “zero tolerance for racism”, “never again to anyone”, “bear witness”, “zero tolerance for lying”, and “silence is complicity”.

I listen much of the day to ABC Classic FM but there is no escaping the sea of Zionist hasbara (propaganda) in Zionist-subverted and perverted Mainstream Australia and in the ABC and SBS in particular – thus a favourite presenter (I am sure only out of Zionist-imposed ignorance in Australia) recently described a piece as by “a German Jewish composer who very wisely moved to what was then called Palestine in the 1930s.”

Fact: it has been called “Palestine” or variants thereof since the time of Greek historian Herodotus (484 – c. 425 BCE) after the Philistines who settled coastal areas in about 1200 BC. It is still called Palestine (or variants thereof e.g. Filastin to Indigenous Palestinians and other Arab peoples) by the UN (which has recognized the State of Palestine, unlike Zionist-subverted Australia), nearly all UN members, and over 14 million Palestinians of whom about 7 million represent 50% of the Subjects of Apartheid Israel (Jewish Israelis representing 47%). Palestinians have continuously inhabited Palestine since the dawn of the Agrarian Revolution. Indeed famed anti-racist Jewish American scholar Professor Jared Diamond has noted the present-day presence in the Jordan Valley of Palestine of wild relatives of plants domesticated in the Agrarian Revolution of the Fertile Crescent. What would Indigenous Australians have to say about this erasing of millennia of Indigenous history?

72% of the Indigenous Palestinian subjects of Apartheid Israel (the 5.2 million Occupied Palestinians highly abusively confined to the Gaza Concentration Camp or to West Bank ghettoes) have zero human rights (as set out in the 30 Articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights) and like the Burmese cannot vote for the government ruling them. The “lucky” 2 million Palestinian Israelis can vote but exist as Third Class citizens in their own land under over 60 Nazi-style, race-based laws and under explicitly stated threats to suffer Rohingya-style mass expulsion as happened in 1948 (800,000 Palestinians expelled) and 1967 (400,000 Arabs expelled from the West Bank and Israeli-occupied Syria).

Recently the ABC and the SBS have reported without retraction false Israeli claims that (a) the International Criminal Court has no jurisdiction over Israel because the Palestinians “do not have statehood” (false: the UN has overwhelmingly recognized the State of Palestine with Zionist-subverted US lackey Australia abstaining), and (b) that Israel leads the world in Covid-19 vaccination in “Israel” but does not have to provide Covid-19 vaccine to its 5.2 million Occupied Palestinians Subjects because they are somehow “independent” and “not occupied” (false: numerous UN Resolutions, notably UNSC Resolution 2334, state the awful reality that Israel is an Occupying Power, Occupies the Occupied Palestinians, and must abide by the Fourth Geneva Convention that states unequivocally in Articles 55 and 56 that the Occupier is inescapably obliged to provide life-sustaining food and medical services to its Conquered Subjects “to the fullest extent of the means available to it”).

This physical and conceptual “wiping out“ of the Palestinian people was first enunciated by genocidal, neo-Nazi psychopath Theodor Herzl, the founder of Zionism (“We shall try to spirit the penniless population across the border by procuring employment for it in the transit countries, while denying it employment in our country. The property owners will come over to our side. Both the process of expropriation and the removal of the poor must be carried out discretely and circumspectly”); was reiterated by genocidal psychopath and Israeli PM Golda Meir (“There is no such thing as a Palestinian people… It is not as if we came and threw them out and took their country. They didn’t exist”); and reiterated by a succession of genocidally racist Zionist psychopaths up to the present Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (“Israel should have exploited the repression of the [1989 Tiananmen Square] demonstrations in China, when world attention focused on that country, to carry out mass expulsions among the Arabs of the territories”).

Such genocidally racist statements about Indigenous People (common in public in Australia up to 1967) would see the perpetrators regarded as utterly unfit for public life today in politically correct racist (PC racist) Australia. Zionism is genocidal racism in awful theory and horrendous ethnic cleansing practice, and its supporters should be regarded as utterly unfit for public life, as have been like racists such as the Ku Klux Klan, Nazis, neo-Nazis and supporters of Apartheid. Indeed heroes in the fight against Apartheid, such a Nelson Mandela and anti-racist Jewish South African Ronnie Kasrils, have condemned Israel as an Apartheid state. Indeed Dr Verwoerd, the architect of South African Apartheid, stated: “Israel, like South Africa, is an apartheid state.”

Unfortunately the decent Greens and a small body of decent Labor MPs aside, Coalition and Labor MPs are overwhelmingly fervent supporters of nuclear terrorist, genocidally racist and international law violating Apartheid Israel. Politicians who fervently support Apartheid Israel and hence the crime of Apartheid are utterly unfit for public life in a one person-one-vote democracy. Decent anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish Australians will utterly reject the racist, pro-Apartheid Coalition, vote 1 Green and put the Coalition last. Indeed the eminent human rights lawyer, Professor Gillian Triggs, has described the Coalition as “ideologically opposed to human rights.”

Witting or unwitting repetition of Mainstream media-popularized Zionist falsehoods is wrong because (a) the assertions are false, (b) when made to children it amounts to egregious intellectual child abuse (noting that an expert Israeli psychiatric survey has found that 50% of Israeli children suffer from physical, psychological or sexual abuse, with 17% suffering sexual abuse as compared to 25% in Australia), and (c) it severely impacts decent, truthful and humane anti-racist Jewish citizens who as decent human beings are utterly opposed to the horrendous crimes of nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, serial mass murdering, serial war criminal, serial invader, serial occupier, grossly human rights-abusing, woman-abusing, mother-abusing, child-abusing, democracy by genocide, utterly mendacious, and Nazi-style Apartheid Israel.

Yes, there evidently are some decent, anti-racist journalists and commentators within the ABC and the SBS. And indeed truth-seekers turn to the ABC and SBS as alternatives to the dominant and dangerously mendacious Murdoch media. However I can immediately list a handful of truly outstanding, anti-racist truth-tellers associated with the ABC (past and/or present) – and some of them anti-racist Jewish Australians with a sole allegiance to Australia – who have been falsely smeared as anti-Jewish anti-Semites by simply being named and included (without explicit condemnation) in regular Zionist anti-Semitism reports or in reports on anti-Zionism, pro-BDS or pro-Palestinian humane rights positions that the Zionists and their supporters falsely declare to be “anti-Semitic” e.g. G1, G2, J1, J2, K, M1 and M2.

The racist Zionists are presently seeking to get Australia and Facebook to implement the utterly false Zionist IHRA definition of “anti-Semitism” as including criticism of Apartheid Israel, a malicious falsehood that was opposed by anti-racist Jewish British Labour MPs and by anti-racist Jewish organizations around the world, but which eventually destroyed eminently anti-racist UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Getting Zionists and pro-Zionists to report/comment on Palestinian matters is like getting Nazis to comment on the Jewish Holocaust. Zionism is genocidal racism and Nazism without gas chambers. Pro-Zionist, US lackey Australia needs de-Nazification as in post-WW2 Germany.

Anti-racist Jewish American scholar Professor Bertell Ollman: “Yet, the facts on the ground, when not obscured by one or another Zionist rationalization, show that the Zionists are the worst anti-Semites in the world today, oppressing a Semitic people as no nation has done since the Nazis”. In similar vein, outstanding anti-racist Jewish Canadian writer Naomi Klein: “There is a debate among Jews — I’m a Jew by the way. The debate boils down to the question: “Never again to everyone, or never again to us?… [Some Jews] even think we get one get-away-with-genocide-free card…There is another strain in the Jewish tradition that say[s], ‘Never again to anyone”. Anti-racist Jewish scholar Moshe Menuhin (father of famous violinist, anti-Zionist and universalist, Yehudi Menuhin) on the Zionist oppression of the Palestinians: “Jews should be Jews – not Nazis” (see “Jews Against Racist Zionism”).

Anti-Semitism comes in 2 equally repugnant forms, anti-Arab anti-Semitism (including Islamophobia) against 300 million ethnically and culturally Semitic Arabs (e.g. Palestinians) and 1,600 million largely culturally Semitic Muslims, and anti-Jewish anti-Semitism against 18 million largely culturally Semitic Jews (e.g. DNA analysis reveals that I am mostly Ashkenazi Jewish but have zero Middle Eastern contribution; i.e., I have no genetic connection to the Roman era Jewish Palestinians whose descendants today in Palestine are overwhelmingly the sorely oppressed Indigenous Palestinians).

The Zionists are the worst anti-Arab anti-Semites in the world in terms of obscene racist words, vile Apartheid Israeli laws and impositions, and the horrendous genocidal violence of the Palestinian Genocide (2.2 million Palestinians killed through violence, 0.1 million, or imposed deprivation, 2.1 million, since 1916), and the Zionist-promoted Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide (32 million Muslins killed from violence, 5 million, or from imposed deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since 9/11) (see my huge book: US-imposed post-9/11 Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide, Chapter 16 of which compares the ongoing Palestinian Genocide and the ongoing Australian Aboriginal Genocide).

However the Zionists are manifestly the worst anti-Jewish anti-Semites in the world today through (a) falsely conflating the crimes of the falsely asserted “Jewish state”, Apartheid Israel, with all Jews (i.e. including a huge body – and hopefully a majority – of decent, anti-racist Jews), (b) the exciting of reactive anti-Jewish anti-Semitism and hostility around the world through the horrendous crimes of Apartheid Israel (a major concern of anti-racist Jews, notably UK Minister Sir Edwin Montagu and Australian Governor General Sir Isaac Isaacs), and (c) the appalling intimidation, censorship, sidelining and obnoxious, false defamation of decent, anti-racist Jews as “racist”, “anti-Semitic”, “self-hating Jews” and “self-loathing Jews”. A half-century career scientist and writer, the author of over 100 scientific papers, 7 huge books and of hundreds of carefully researched and referenced humanitarian articles, I am regularly horribly defamed by Zionists, and in the last decade have been rendered “invisible” in the country of my birth and sole allegiance, Australia (those involved in this silencing have evidently been Zionists, but are also likely to include Zionist — and US-subverted Australian Intelligence and Zionist — and US-subverted Mainstream media gatekeepers).

As a typically patriotic Australian child I was indignant when a great mentor, a Jewish refugee from Nazism, would say that it could happen in Australia. It has. A dominant body of Zionist-subverted, Zionist-perverted and cravenly US lackey Australian Mainstream journalists, editors, politicians, academics, commentators and public intellectuals take on the utterly mendacious and criminal Zionist version of reality. The science-informed, international law-cognizant and humane positions of anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish humanitarians, and indeed of the actually Semitic Arab victims of genocidal Zionist and American violence, are largely ignored by US lackey Mainstream presstitutes who dance to the tune of genocidally racist Apartheid Israel and Apartheid America. Anti-racist Jews and Muslims are routinely sidelined, censored, vilified, bullied and falsely defamed in Zionist-subverted Australia. No better example can be given than the vilification, censoring, sacking and driving out of Australia of engineer and journalist Yassmin Abdel Magied for merely posting on her Facebook page: “Lest we forget (Manus, Nauru, Syria, Palestine).”

Commenting on the current Sinophobia and China-bashing in US lackey Australia, a Palestinian figure opined that any Chinese activities had not got to first base as compared to the massive American and Apartheid Israeli subversion of Australia. Indeed, as reported by Mainstream media and Alternative socialist media, Australian institutions have been massively subverted by the US and Apartheid Israel. Individual Australians have variously been intimidated, censored, bullied, vilified, sidelined, defamed, shot, tasered, kidnapped, robbed, falsely imprisoned, mangled, tortured, killed, subject to mass intelligence gathering, deceived and their passports repeatedly used for terrorist purposes by Apartheid Israel and its agents. Indeed Apartheid Israel has been malignantly involved in Australia’s neighbourhood in support of the Myanmar military and its Rohingya Genocide, the Sri Lankan Tamil Genocide and the overthrow of democracy in Fiji. Labor leaders Bob Carr and Kevin Rudd are rare examples of Australian leaders speaking out. However shortly after Kevin Rudd had diplomatically objected to the Israeli mass forging of Australian passports for terrorism purposes, and the Israeli kidnapping of Australians in international waters, he was removed in a pro-Zionist-led Coup that has kept Labor out of power for a decade.

Entrenched, Zionist-purveyed anti-Arab anti-Semitism and anti-Jewish Anti-Semitism have to be recognized and countered. Entrenched national, Government and Opposition support for Apartheid Israel is support for Apartheid that is condemned in International Law as a crime against Humanity by the UN International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid. It gets worse. The UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) came into effect from 22 January 2021 and prohibits State Parties (a) from possessing nuclear weapons or (b) supporting such possession “in any way”. Pro-Apartheid Israel, US lackey Australia rejects the TPNW, and is in gross violation of the TPNW by intimate involvement in US nuclear terrorism and in numerous military involvements with nuclear terrorist Apartheid Israel. Australia is second only to the US as a supporter of nuclear terrorist Apartheid Israel.

Scientists recognize that the world is existentially threatened by (a) nuclear weapons and (b) by man-made climate change. Indeed one of Humanity’s greatest minds, Professor Stephen Hawking, has stated: “We see great peril if governments and societies do not take action now to render nuclear weapons obsolete and to prevent further climate change”. However, in addition to entrenched anti-Semitism against Arabs, Muslims and anti-racist Jews, Zionist- and US-subverted Australia threatens Humanity and the Biosphere by (a) rejecting its International Law obligations under the nuclear ban treaty, and (b) being the worst country in the Developed world for climate action policy with the US coming in at second worst. Indeed Australia is among world leaders in 16 areas of climate criminality (see my latest huge book Climate Crisis, Climate Genocide & Solutions necessarily published in Europe) .

Evil happens when good men do nothing. I require a retraction and apology from the ABC and the SBS for purveying the falsehoods outlined above. Decent anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish Australians will not tolerate taxpayer funding of anti-Arab anti-Semitic and anti-Jewish anti-Semitic media. Please disseminate this letter to everyone you can.

Yours sincerely, Dr Gideon Polya, Melbourne