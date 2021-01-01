The History of Anarchism in 8 Minutes

by reddebrek / January 1st, 2021

A short video on the Anarchist movement throughout history to the modern day.

reddebrek posts videos to Kolektiva.Media, an open source digital streaming framework PeerTube. Kolektiva.Media is an independent and internationalist platform for anarchist and anti-colonial video content. Read other articles by reddebrek, or visit reddebrek's website.

This article was posted on Friday, January 1st, 2021 at 6:00am and is filed under Anarchism, History, Video.