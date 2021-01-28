En Garde 2021

From the viral fun of the Wuhan Age straight into the fevered depths of Orwell’s wet dream, welcome to round two of the roaring twenties.

With all the resolutions and excitement of the holiday season that took place of late, we all knew that a simple ceremonial spin around the sun wasn’t going to alter the trajectory of our current orbit. The turning underway at this point in history is of a higher calling, and it doesn’t much matter what numbers are used to timestamp the occasion from one year to the next.

Perception isn’t necessarily reality, but it does play a key role in how well one is able to continually adapt through the process of change.

I’m not entirely sure what my exact purpose is in life, as these things can take some time to firmly flesh out and settle upon, but I’m 100% certain that one of the fundamental themes is resisting all forms of tyranny and opposing the Beast System of this world and all its insidious tentacles that are wrapped around the throat of humanity. Unfortunately, some people get their kicks and kinks from asphyxiation and tend to identify favorably with dominating powers. It’s a sad persuasion of influence to fall under. So that’s a bummer.

In an age of great deceit, it has become abundantly clear that it is not freedom which some people seek, but rather freedom from freedom. A willful turning over of consciousness and critical thinking to pundits, officials, experts, technocrats, and other politicized hacks and clowns of the ruling elite/degenerates.

Ah, may you live in interesting times, it has been said; but also, be careful what you wish for.

I’ve been thinking about our ancestors of late, how they emerged from the gene swarm soup and then trudged around naked in the freezing cold for countless ages, surviving, struggling, striving, pushing ever-forward with the fire of creation roaring within their bellies, propelling the species with an inherent urge toward progression.

Humanity gets a bad rap in certain circles. But I’m not feeling that nihilistic vibe. I love our essence of evolution.

And knowing every cataclysm, catastrophe, plague, pestilence, famine, natural disaster, war, revolution, and epoch-shattering event our forebears made it through on earth, I’m heartened by the fact that we will as well.

Every dirty trick in the book has been tossed on our path during the past 12 months, but we’re making it through because that’s just what we do. We are a tried and tested species.

And though there are heavy forces at work in the world that would seek to see us fall, they always end up failing in the end. Because that’s just what they do.

We must always honor the sacrifices made by those who came before by continuously putting our best effort into conquering whatever challenges lie ahead. And one day we’ll be remembered in kind as future generations keep the same promise. Pass it on.

The greatest sin I can think of, during the present moment at least, is to live a life devoid of courage. The blessing of being a part of this magnificent creation of God comes with the gift of infinite possibilities that can be brought forth through ingenuity and creativity, but it also comes with a great responsibility to stand with a strong spine when confronted by forces that sway toward the ideology of victimized apathy, which, in turn, leads to naught but destruction, chaos, confusion, and ruins. Yikes!

Whether it’s the international banking cartels or the Big Tech Oligarchs perched high in their Silicon Valley castles or the propaganda machine of the corporate Medes or the military industrial complex or the pharmaceutical lobbying interests or any of the other corrupted mafia institutions that have failed to serve as honest gatekeepers and arbiters of truth in society, it’s all cut from a similar cloth.

You can call it fascism, you can call it communism, or you can call it a centralized, command-and-control, collectivist leviathan of authoritarianism. After all, a thorn by any other name still stings the same.

Fill me with the Holy Spirit and I will write something beautiful. Or speak of terrible things concerning love, war, God, and what we all saw coming.

The parasitic Priest Class of the entrenched establishment has its fangs sunk deep into the body politics and culture of this world. A decadent empire thrashing and wailing, held in place by fraudulent means. The way of the wicked always weaves deceit in darkness.

But it’s nothing to get all bent out of shape about. Schemes hatched by hyenas are prone to shriek loudest when exposed under pressure. Light burns hottest at the melting point of truth.

The New World Order globalist agenda promises to “build back better” with a “great reset.” No, thank you. The ideology is destined to collapse.

The moral high ground will always prove to be the most precarious perch for hypocrites to hold. Take heart and walk steady in good spirits