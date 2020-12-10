We Don’t Listen to the Dying Government of Donald Trump

Daniela Ruggeri / Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research (Argentina), Hybrid Wars, 2020

According to the Venezuelan Constitution, the fourth National Assembly’s term lapsed in December 2020, which means an election had to be held to seat the fifth National Assembly. This election was held on 6 December. Shortly before the election, I met with a series of political leaders in Caracas who oppose the government of President Maduro and contested the National Assembly election against the PSUV candidates. ‘We are the invisible opposition’, said Pedro José Rojas, a leader of Acción Democrática (AD), which, alongside the Comité de Organización Política Electoral Independiente (COPEI), form the partidocracia or the old political establishment. These parties are against the government, but not against the political system and are not in favour of the extreme opposition of Guaidó or the US attempt at regime change.

The US unilateral sanctions, Rojas said, ‘have had a devastating impact for the Venezuelan people. They have not fulfilled what they are supposed to do’; namely to conduct regime change by the range of hybrid war techniques employed by the US government against Venezuela since the election of Hugo Chávez in 1998. Juan Carlos Alvarado, a leader of COPEI, said that ‘the blockade has had a terrible impact on the country’. In fact, the entirety of the opposition that is participating in the elections and that believes that the democratic way is the only way forward say that in 2021 they would like to work with the President to set up a commission to investigate the harsh impact of these US sanctions on all Venezuelan people.

César Mosquera / Utopix (Venezuela), War Media, 2020

Guaidó and the extreme, undemocratic opposition – alongside the US government and the European Union – had argued long before the election that the 6 December election was fraudulent; after the election, both the US and the European Union offered stale statements of condemnation. The US State Department has on several occasions interfered in the election by sanctioning the officials in the National Electoral Council (CNE), including its president, by sanctioning opposition candidates, and by shaping a storyline that focused on unproven allegations of fraud. Opposition politicians such as Bruno Gallo (Avanzada Progresista) and Timoteo Zambrano (Cambiemos) told me that there is no fraud in this election, but only the normal irregularities (such as, they said, that the state media favours the incumbent; although private media favours the opposition). Gallo told me that he had spent ten years looking closely at the CNE for fraud, with the intent to undermine it, but could not find any evidence of sustained fraud. This is a fair election, they said, as far as elections go.

The result came in by nightfall: the PSUV won a majority of the seats, although both the right-wing and left-wing opposition earned a third of the votes. On a lovely December day in Caracas, more than five million people came to polling centres across the country to cast their ballots. The turnout – near 32% – is about average for a non-presidential election, particularly due to the pandemic, the shortages of fuel (which hamper transportation), and the atmosphere of fear created by the extreme right-wing calls for boycotts. In comparison, an election in Romania on the same day saw a turnout of 30% and the municipal election in Costa Rica in February this year saw 34% of the electorate come to vote. There was no violence in the country, nor were there any serious complaints of fraud to the CNE. The morning after the election, Venezuela’s foreign minister Jorge Arreaza said of the election campaign and voting that Venezuela has completed a ‘peaceful journey where democracy triumphed and where the Venezuelan people triumphed’.