WARNING: Covid Vaccines!

Huge Risks, Huge Injuries: Huge Compensations?

Did you know that the US Government since 1988 paid as of 1 December 2020 more than 4.4 billion dollars to vaccine-injury victims? It’s your money,Taxpayers money. This is Health Services and Service Administration Vaccine Injury Compensation Data

The National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), was set up in 1988 to compensate for the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) of 1986 (42 U.S.C. §§ 300aa-1 to 300aa-34) which was signed into law by US President Ronald Reagan as part of a larger health bill on November 14, 1986. Under NCVIA nobody can sue a vaccine producing pharma-company or laboratory for injuries and/or death caused by a vaccine. NCVIA’s purpose was to eliminate the potential financial liability of vaccine manufacturers due to vaccine injury and death. The official explanation for the NCVIA is “to ensure a stable market supply of vaccines, and to provide cost-effective arbitration for vaccine injury claims.”

This is, of course, a euphemism for the result of massive lobbying of the pharma-industry. That shows the power they have over the US government, and you may extend this power to Europe and the rest of the western world. In the US, the vaccine pharmas are home free. Instead of themselves having to compensate vaccine victims for injuries and death, the US taxpayer compensates them for their mistakes, often profit-driven shortened testing phases, as well as the effects of toxins in the vaccines.

Let’s have a brief look at a recent CDC list (February 2020) on toxic ingredients of vaccines, various types of vaccines.

No wonder, their side effects may be severe injury and even death. And here we are talking about mostly traditional type of vaccines that have been tested on humans for at least ten to fifteen years. This does not even cover the new-type Covid-19 vaccines.

So far the shortest vaccine testing period is somewhat less than five years for the mumps vaccine, from 1963 to December 1967 . Normal vaccine trial periods range between 10 and 15 years, or more.

In any case, in the US, citizens are somewhat financially protected from vaccine-caused injuries through the 1988 National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program – VICP – see above. But what about in Europe and the rest of the world, especially with the novel covid vaccine – the mRNA-type and the plasmid DNA-type vaccines – which are now being administered in warp speed to a human population which is not informed of the potential risks?

This question has not been addressed by any government – at least not officially – and it seems nobody officially has asked for a response. During a recent press conference in Bern, Switzerland, when the Swiss Federal Council presented the three covid vaccines Switzerland ordered and plans to start injecting this coming week – a journalist asked about compensation for potential injuries, or god-forbid, even death, from these hastily implemented vaccine programs, the Swiss Health Minister had no answer – “we will have to see”. This is a great consolation. Will in every country the government stand up for the vaccines’ potential shortcomings?

CDC reports as of 18 December 2020, thousands of severe reactions to the new Pfizer covid vaccine. This is in the US, where vaccination has started less than a week ago. What will happen in Europe, the UK, for example, which will start vaccination this coming week with the Pfizer- ioNTech vaccine and the AstraSeneca inoculation (a Swedish-Oxford joint venture), based on yet another bio-chemical approach, called the double-stranded DNA? For details of the two novel vaccine types see below.

Since neither one of the two vaccine types have been tested not even on animals, humans are becoming the new guinea pigs. Although about half of people in the US and Europe do not want to get the vaccine – at least not yet, of the other half, there are hordes already prepared to stay in line to get the jab – they can’t wait – hoping they will be free to go back to life as normal, as normal as it was until the end of 2019.

They may be in for a big surprise. They may want to read Klaus Schwab’s (World Economic Forum – WEF) “Covid-19 – The Great Reset”, available on Amazon; or see here, here and here.

However, rest assured, all of this does not have to happen, if We, the People, stand up against these planned actions and measures in unison – yes, in unison – in solidarity – and create a front of disobedience and non-acceptance – starting now.

Dynamics work in strange ways. The longer the plan, the less predictable planned events become as dynamics of life may interfere. Which may be one of the reasons why this diabolical agenda (like in UN Agenda 2021 – 2030) has to be implemented in warp speed, not to allow dynamics to throw a spanner in the works.

mRNA-based vaccines



Ribonucleic acid (RNA) is a polymeric molecule essential in various biological roles in coding, decoding, regulation and expression of genes. RNA and DNA are nucleic acids. Along with lipids, proteins, and carbohydrates, nucleic acids constitute one of the four major macromolecules essential for all known forms of life. RNA is found in nature as a single strand folded onto itself, rather than a paired double strand, like DNA. Cellular organisms use messenger RNA (mRNA) to convey genetic information that directs synthesis of specific proteins. Many viruses encode their genetic information using an RNA genome. In the case of the Covid-19 vaccine, the injected mRNA is expected to modify the RNA in human cells so ghat they become like antibodies against Covid-19. The risk is, whether and what kind of short- medium and long-term impact on the modified human genome the mRNA injection may have. All the official science tells you, the vaccines are safe, without even mentioning the risks of the unknown.

DNA-based vaccines



The AstraZeneca (Sweden-Oxford) vaccine uses double-stranded DNA. Researchers added the gene for the coronavirus spike protein to another virus called an adenovirus. Adenoviruses are common viruses that typically cause colds or flu-like symptoms. The Oxford-AstraZeneca team used a modified version of a chimpanzee adenovirus, known as ChAdOx1. It can enter cells, but it can’t replicate inside them. Research for a DNA-based vaccine has been going on for years. Currently, advanced clinical trials are underway for other diseases, including H.I.V. and Zika. – The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for Covid-19 is said to be more rugged than the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. DNA is not as fragile as RNA, and the adenovirus’s tough protein coat helps protect the genetic material inside.

However, like the mRNA-type vaccine, the DNA-based Covid-vaccine has not been seriously and long enough tested to be devoid of risks, or even to know the short- medium and long-term dangers. The AstraZeneca covid vaccine (AZD1222) is also modifying the human genome, and precisely what this may mean for human health and reproduction is unknown, and negative impacts cannot ever be corrected. Rather they are passed on to future generations.

Bill Gates is recorded as having said that of the about 7 billion people he wants to vaccinate, about 1% may die or suffer serious injuries. That would be 70 million people. When you look at the ease with which Gates utters these figures – like it’s a small sacrifice for a tremendous progress – you know that the cold-blooded monsters behind this pandemic have nothing to do with humanity. Covid vaccines are a financial/profit bonanza for the pharmaceuticals including Bill Gates. He is one of the key shareholders of the major vaccine producing pharmas, and one of the principal magnates funding WHO.

Knowing Bill Gates’ eugenics agenda which he doesn’t hide – see his TedTalk, “Innovating to Zero” in 2010 where he proposes openly population reduction through vaccination, his heavily pushed covid-vaccination programs may also be an instrument for a much larger agenda, including a massive reduction of the world population – see 2014 tetanus toxoid (TT) vaccination scandal in Kenya, where a tetanus toxoid (TT) vaccine promoted by Gates was laced with an infertility agent.

Given all these uncertainties, unspoken and unpublished Covid-19 vaccine risks – with politicians, like Boris Johnson along with the UK and German Governments and many more, beating their chest: “We are the first ones taking the jab” – to encourage the hesitant populace to get the injection – one may wonder whether these politicians and “official” scientists and their families, representing the official UN / WHO narrative, may get a different type of vaccine – a riskless one, maybe a placebo?

They know the dangers of these novel vaccines, and certainly don’t volunteer taking it. So, another breach of the social compact governments have with the people who elect them and pay for them. We are very quickly moving towards an extreme form of tyranny and corporate fascism.

For those who want to absolutely be vaccinated, but want to reduce the risk, there are other vaccines, made the more traditional way – based on decades-old research and not invading and altering your DNA.

The Russian Sputnik V is based on a viral vector type, where weakened forms of a human adenoviruses (viruses that cause the common cold) are genetically modified to carry protein codes from SARS CoV-2 to trigger an immune response in the body. This vaccine uses two different strains of human adenoviruses (rAd26 and rAd5) for the first and second vaccination dose, to boost the effectiveness of the vaccine. Since they are based on human adenoviruses, they do not modify the human genome.

The Chinese CanSino Biologics, in partnership with the Chinese Academy of Military Medical Sciences, developed the Covid-19 vaccine “Ad5-nCoV”. This vaccine uses a weakened form of a common cold virus, adenovirus type 5, which infects humans easily but does not cause Covid. The adenovirus is only used as a delivery system. It carries the genetic material that helps the cells to create spike protein of the SARS CoV-2. These cells then trigger the immune system to create antibodies that can fight off the infection. The Chinese government approved this vaccine for military use in June, considering the promising results of the initial phase I and II trials.

The Chinese SinoVac Biotech company developed the COVID-19 vaccine, CoronaVac. It passed 2 trial phases in China and is now undergoing Phase 3 trials in Brazil and Indonesia. This vaccine uses an inactivated virus, a traditional and proven methodology that has been found safe and effective and used for influenza and polio. For this type of vaccine, the specific virus is killed or inactivated, and its dead cells are introduced into the body. Even though the pathogen is dead, the immune system can still learn from its antigens how to fight its live versions in the future. The Chinese government has already approved this vaccine for emergency use in July.

It may not be easy to obtain the Russian and the Chinese vaccines in the west. But if sufficient people insist on these lesser risk vaccines, there is no way their import can be banned.

For all those who have had Covid-19 it is recommended that they take a serological test to determine whether and how much anti-bodies their own system has developed. Your self-created anti-bodies have the same effect, or better, of fighting the virus as a vaccine may have, but there is no intrusion into your body of a vaccine with all its toxic component – see the CDC list above – of toxic ingredients in vaccines

The best way of fighting the corona virus is No Fear and resist being overtaken by a rapidly advancing tyrannical world government that wants to reduce the human population and enslave the survivors by total control – digital ID that includes all your vital records, like health, legal, social, and digital money. If we wake up to this truth which is carefully hidden from us with lies and propaganda and false media information – the official western narrative, a line of real “fake news” sold to us – we can fight the untruth by the mainstream media junkies. Open your mind to this reality. The sooner the better – and connect spiritually in a worldwide network of think-alikes. The dynamics vibrating from such a growing net of truth will overcome the evil plans of darkness.