Bankrolling blu klux klans?

Rhythms of red, white, blue ‘party’

lights flashing beneath screaming

sirens; The rush of warm crimson

drawing 2, 4, 6, 8, 10—and then some…

Robotic legs, arms—possessed—

punching, kicking a fetal fraction—

prone red shirt; black face; fractured

eye socket, exploding eyeball; broken

ribs drowning in swarming blue savagery:

The viral video sparks flashbacks to a few

of my… narrow escapes…

“Keep still, punk, or I’ll bust

your damn head open!”

13 year-old reaching for wallet,

complying with ID ‘command…’

“You been runnin’, haven’t you, boy?”

15 year-old jogging to get home before

Curfew; before cuffing and seating in

black and white backseat…

“Someone robbed a store down the street—

your jacket and cap match the description;”

Gun in gut of a

20 year-old strolling home from library…

Back to the viral video—

infested with dozens of loitering,

swaggering, threatening gun-thugs

Ambling, dawdling, strutting,

prancing, parading, promenading,

putzing ‘bout—on our clock—blocking

Residents from their neighbor’s slowly

fading cries for help…

Are we financing the framers—“Finding

Fathers—“ finding evidence locker guns,

knives, drugs—magically appearing at

shootings—or in poor peoples’ pockets?

Are we funding the epithets fired through

donut holes—like ‘rubber’ bullets shred-

ding the 1st Amendment?

Are we subsidizing six-figure salaries and health-

care for killers masquerading as ‘peace’ officers?

Are we paying pensions for the privilege of ’10-

ring’ targeting on lethal 9-1-1 calls?

Are we suckers and losers, bankrolling blu klux

klansmen—death squads slaughtering 1,000 a year—

Sucking up .50 cents of our every dollar?

Are we underwriting Rotten Orchard bad

apples protecting/serving the 1%? Are we

bankrolling badges breaking bones—“earning

ink—” on our dime?

Are we bankrolling Banditos, Riders, Regulators,

Executioners, Vikings, Spartans, Grim Reapers,

Jump Out Boy-white supremacist dinosaurs—use-

less as milk pails beneath bulls?

The Gloves Davis, Foot Doctor Siapnos, Choker

Vasquezs, Clubber Williamses of the world?

Are we blinded by Blue Ribbon Commissions

crooning “Body-Cam” and “Better Training

Blues,” professing to teach Al Capone etiquette;

Andrew Jackson Native American Medicine—

Hitler Torah?

Or, are we ready to return thin blu lines of inked

arms, bent badges to 1850s enclaves—Abolishing,

Dismantling, disassembling, de-

constructing ‘collective’ EXTORTION agreements?