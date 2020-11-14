US Election History Marred by Fraud and Controversies

Nothing new

by RT / November 14th, 2020

Republicans supporting Trump’s fraud allegations are putting democracy ‘on a dangerous path’ according to Barack Obama. But the US election system has been questioned for decades.

