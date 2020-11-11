The Job is Done, Corbynism is Defunct

by RT / November 11th, 2020

The job is done, Corbynism is defunct, and now Keir Starmer’s Labour Party is coming for all of those who were close to him. What of Emily Thornberry? She’s keeping quiet.

